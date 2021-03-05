Google is creating “Wolverine” earphones that provide bioengineering hearing





According to a Business Insider report, Google is working on a top-secret earphone project that provides users with supernatural hearing. The team behind the wearable device, X Moonshine Factory, codenamed the earphones to “Wolverine” (via 9to5Mac).

Fitbit, Pixel Buds, and Glass Enterprise Edition are Google’s favorite wearables, but search engine tech giants are ready to add new devices to their portfolio. Wolverine is packed with sensors and microphones, making it a killer in-ear device, but the X Moonshine team is said to face some challenges in its development.

Wolverine can separate the sound of the room

One of the most striking features of Google’s top secret earphones is the ability to separate sounds. For example, if you’re in a busy cafe and want to get rid of all the unwanted noise and focus on your particularly talkative friends, Wolverine has the ability to use an array of sensors and microphones to separate the audio.

The X Moonshine Factory team, which has been working on the Wolverine project for almost three years, faced several challenges in physics and design. As a result, earphones have gone through many prototypes in the hope of discovering Wolverine’s most ideal iteration.

“Sources describe a rough early version of the device that covers the entire side of the ear or sticks out of the ear,” the insider reported. Wolverine’s new prototype is reported to be much smaller than its predecessor.

An Alphabet spokesperson confirmed to insiders that it was “exploring the future of hearing,” but provided no further details. Sources spoken by insiders have revealed that Google will not bring Wolverine to market until it becomes a viable business model. In other words, voice separation does not have enough marketing “attractiveness”. The XMoonshineFactor team also needs to provide more than a device for the Wolverine project before Google can confidently help.

However, Facebook is also working on wearable devices (specifically AR glasses), which provides users with superhuman hearing, so Google may want to look behind the scenes.

Personally, I delve into Wolverine’s concept of sound insulation. While commuting, I wanted to eliminate the dissonance while focusing on important sounds such as train announcements. Since many people work from home, Wolverine will probably be useful for parents with noisy children and distance learning students living in noisy homes.

We will listen to new developments about Wolverine and update new information in the future.

