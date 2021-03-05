Google refuses to collect user app data without permission – Courthouse News Service





Consumers in the proposed class say that Google will secretly collect data about your app activity even after you disable data collection in your Google Account privacy settings.

In this December 17, 2018 file photo, a man using a mobile phone is passing by the Google office in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Renihan)

A federal judge on Thursday in San Francisco (CN) requested more information on how Google collects data on consumer use of over one million software applications without explicit permission from users.

At a virtual hearing on Thursday, Judge Richard Sieborg of the US District Court told the lawyer of the proposed class of app users that he had to do more, maybe this was happening.

Seeborg mentioned the claim that Google uses secret scripts in software development kits for app makers. Plaintiffs say Google is secretly collecting data to make its targeted advertising business more profitable. Google claims to collect only pooled anonymized data so that app developers can understand how consumers use their apps.

Because it’s a tool, the New York Times can check the popularity of articles on an anonymous basis, Google lawyer Eduardo Santa Cana told the judge.

Plaintiff’s chief Anibal Rodriguez sued Google last July and told Google users that such tracking could be disabled using the web and app activity features, but the company said the app data. Claimed to be collecting.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers opposed Google’s allegations of dismissing the proceedings, alleging that Google was using Firebase software development tools to integrate Google Analytics services for app developers. These tools are alleged to include scripts that allow Google to upload personal data directly from the user’s mobile device.

According to plaintiff lawyer Amanda Bonn, she hasn’t explained to users that she can’t actually opt out of it.

Santacana insisted that all app users agree with data collection practices. Google requires all app development partners to get their consent. While some apps allow users to opt out of data collection, others, such as China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, have privacy policies that notify users about data collection. In the latter case, users can choose not to install the app if they don’t want to share the data, Santacana explained.

There is no doubt that they agreed, Santa Cana said.

Plaintiffs state that Google’s Terms of Service allow users to control the information that Google collects on sites and apps using the My Activity feature, which allows you to disable data collection.

Google is telling these users that browsing activity in the app will not be saved, Bonn said.

Google[マイアクティビティ]The page states that Google must turn on the web and app activity features to store information about your app activity. This setting is to be applied to all apps that use Google services. Google defines the service as a product integrated into a third-party app in its privacy policy. Plaintiffs say that reasonable consumers would interpret it as including apps that use Google’s Firebase software development kit.

Their privacy policy defines the service as a product embedded in a third-party app, but claims that such a product is not a Google service.

Santacana argued that the wording of the Web & App Activity description wasn’t specific enough to overcome the disclosures that all users agree on when downloading and using applications that include the Google Analytics for Firebase service.

Looking at the allegations that Google uses secret scripts to collect user-specific app data for targeted advertising, Plaintiffs say plaintiffs haven’t provided any facts or evidence to support that allegation. Stated.

They say I know the secret, but I won’t tell you how I know it, Santa Kana said of the secret script claim.

Judge Seeborg appears to have agreed with Google’s view that the proceedings do not have sufficient facts to support the allegations.

According to Seeborg, what is the basis for the conclusion that this activity may be taking place is not well explained. You say so, but you haven’t given me much ground to conclude that there are facts to support it.

According to Bonn, plaintiffs can amend the proceedings with new information from experts showing that Google can secretly collect user app data to increase the profitability of targeted advertising profiles.

After about 90 minutes of debate, Judge Seeborg made the ongoing discussion.

Google is also fighting another class action lawsuit in a federal court in San Jose alleging that it is collecting web browsing data for Chrome users without permission. A motion for dismissal is also pending in the proceedings.

Privacy proceedings occur when technology companies are changing their data collection practices in response to changing consumer preferences and new data privacy laws in California, Europe and elsewhere.

Apple plans to roll out new privacy controls this spring to prevent apps from tracking users without explicit permission. Google has vowed not to develop a new way to track users’ online activity this week after phasing out existing ad tracking technology in Chrome web browsers.

