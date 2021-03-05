Xiaomi Mi11’s answer to Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could come here soon





The Xiaomi Mi 11 wasn’t released with its expected siblings, the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Pro, but another well-rumored acquaintance, the Mi 11 Ultra, could be released soon. That is.

This is from PriceBaba, who discovered that Mi 11 Ultra has passed certification in Indonesia-the list isn’t really very clear (except for one important thing), but its existence itself This is a news article here.

The certification list is often not displayed until just before the phone goes on sale. Therefore, the fact that the Mi 11 Ultra is visible in this regard suggests that the phone may be coming soon.

Not only that, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was only launched in China, but if the same thing happens with the Mi 11 Ultra, Indonesian certification is clearly not required. This probably suggests that the phone could be launched worldwide instead of the pro model.

Mystery phone

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, the Mi 11 Ultra is rarely leaked and rumored, so there are few details. You’ve probably only heard one or two disinformations, but whatever it is, it could be a top-spec phone comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There are rumors that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has actually replaced the Pro. So, for all purposes and purposes, it’s actually a Pro phone with a different name.

In any case, I’ve heard rumors about the upcoming siblings of the Xiaomi Mi 11 that they seem very likely to be on the way-intriguing that they don’t come with the Mi 11 itself. You can. Whenever they come, we just have to wait and see what they look like.

