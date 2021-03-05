The Oppo band style, launched in India on March 8th, will be sold via Amazon and the Oppo India channel.





Oppo Band Style, a global variant of the Oppo bracelet announced last year, will be available for the global market (including India) on March 8th. According to a dedicated Amazon India microsite, Chinese tech companies will launch a fashion edition of fitness. Band too. The launch event will take place on the same day that the Oppo F19 Pro series, including the F19 Pro + 5G and F19 Pro smartphones, debuts in the country. Oppo’s sister brand OnePlus (under conglomerate BBK Electronics) introduced the OnePlus Band earlier this year, inspired by the Oppo bracelet (or Oppo Band Style).

Oppo shared the development on Twitter, stating that the launch event will begin on March 8th at 7pm (IST). Fans can watch live events on Oppo’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channels. Pricing details for Oppo Band Style or Oppo Band Style Fashion Edition have not yet been published.

Also read: Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro Plus to be released in India on March 8th: Everything you need to know

In terms of specifications, the global variant of Oppo Band Style (or Oppo Bracelet) and the Chinese variant are expected to be the same. Remember, the Oppo smart band currently available in China features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display and a built-in optical blood oxygen sensor for SpO2 level monitoring. The device can also track your sleep cycle, heart rate, footsteps and more.

The Oppo bracelet (Oppo band style for the global market) also comes with 12 sport modes for tracking fitness activities such as running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket and yoga. Comes with a 100mAh battery advertised for the last 14 days per charge. The Oppo bracelet features the same as the Oppo bracelet fashion edition, so the Oppo band style fashion edition is expected to be the same. Oppo Band is compatible with Android 6 or later or iOS 10.0 or later. Users can manage their bands with the HeyTap Health app.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos