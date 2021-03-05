



To be honest, your favorite radio station or song is more likely to start your day sooner than you wake up. If you have a Google Home speaker, it’s easy to start your day with Tim and Amanda and speed up before you get out of bed. In fact, all you have to do is give the voice command “Hey Google, wake up to KSL News Radio at 7:30 am”.

Of course, there are several ways to express your request, depending on how you want to wake up.

What to say

Radio alarm: For example, Google, KSLNewsRadio alarm [time and day]..Band or musician: Hey Google, set an alarm [time and day] It will play [name of band or musician]..Genre: OK Google, settings [genre] Music alarm [time and day]..Song or playlist: OK Google, set media alarm [time and day].. You can ask the assistant what to play and respond with the song and artist or playlist title.

Recurring alarms can also be set by saying daily at the end of the request.

Stop

Did you finally wake up? It’s time to stop the alarm. To turn off your Google smart home right away, just say stop. If you play music for more than a few seconds, you will need to shut it down using regular Hey Google commands. If not snooze or stop, the alarm will last for 10 minutes by default.

Radio listening

Want to listen to the radio outside the morning alarm clock? There are some simple commands you can use to listen all day long.

