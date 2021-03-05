My Salinger Year Review: The kind of pain worth catching





During the ancient times of the 1980s and 1990s, Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Johnny Depp, Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Andy McDowell starred in major films. Cut today and over the past few weeks I’ve seen movies featuring:

Jack Kilmer (son of Val and Joan). Lily Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny and French singer model actress Vanessa Paradis).

My Salinger Year: 3 out of 4

Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan and Uma). Margaret Qualley (daughter of Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley).

Quarry is the best of these second-generation actors, as evidenced by their excellent performances on The Leftovers in the HBO series and Fosse / Verdon in the FX miniseries, and the scene swipe on the other side of Brad Pitt in Once. He showed off an impressive chop with deep talent. Once upon a time … in Hollywood. In the borderline trivial, but consistently entertaining and painful historical drama My Salinger Year, Quarry has the opportunity to carry a story and she plays so that the devil wearing Prada can forgive me. With a lower stake, it provides an effortlessly adorable performance in a literary adventure.

Writer / director Philippe Falardeau’s whimsical and sometimes dreamy spin on Joanna Rakoff’s memoirs, My Salinger Year, publishes that New York City is flooded with physical bookstores and will be published Set in 1995, which meant to be. Turn the pages like a magazine or book in your hand. Qualleys Joanna arrives in New York with the literary Holly Golightly’s eye-opening enthusiasm and the romantic notion of immersing himself in the hustle and bustle of the city, happily living in a shabby apartment and writing in a cafe. Step 1: Joanna gets a job as Margaret’s assistant. Margaret is a legendary (and legendary tough) agency that has worked with some of the great American writers of the 20th century, including one JD Salinger, a stuffy, traditional yet successful agency. ) It is a copyright agent. After being a recluse for about 30 years, he sometimes calls the agency to talk to Margaret.

Joanna is full of enthusiasm. A real job at a real literary institution! Margaret, who terrorizes office staff by sarcastic bonmots and closing doors, calms down to Joanna, reading all the letters sent to Salinger and including the responsibility of responding with one half-dozen form of reply. Tell them to start. (Because Mark David Chapman had a copy he had caught in the rye field when he killed John Lennon, the agency sent all the letters sent to Salinger to get rid of the potentially dangerous stalker types. I assigned someone to read the letter.) Look at the letter writers in different places and tell the camera what they wrote. Its nice touch, which shows that most of these supposed weirdos are lost and lonely, is related to Holden Caulfield.

The talented literary agent Joanna works for (Sigourney Weaver) is free to look down on her employees. IFC Films

Joanna decides to start responding to Salinger’s fans with a personalized reply. This seems to help some fans, infuriate others, and be fired if found. Step on lightly, Joanna! Due to Margaret’s often absence, Joanna fosters a phone friendship with Salinger (Tim Post plays perfectly as the person seen in the voice and silhouette of the phone). Meanwhile, Joanna moves to an apartment with Don (Douglas Booth), who writes novels at a socialist bookstore, talks forever about writing novels, takes Joanna to read poetry, and tells Joanna about life and literature. I will explain everything. Even worse than he thinks. He helped Joanna find the time and inspiration to write, awaken to Donsble, and help her continue the best part of her life. It’s certainly right in front of you.

Sigourney Weaver is a dry wit fountain like Margaret (can it be a dry wit fountain, can you say so). Margaret can absolutely be afraid of her boredom, but it may turn out that Shocker has a beating heart underneath a sarcastic cloak. Theodore Pererin stands out as a fan of Salinger, known as the Winston Salem Boy. But most of the time, this is Margaret Qualley’s film and Joanna’s story, whether Joanna is dancing in a fantasy sequence, finding her voice as a writer, and as a person. It’s a lovely and adorable performance.

