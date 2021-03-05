Trade Desk inventory drops 20% in 2 days after Google policy update





The Trade Desk will ring the closing bell on the Nasdaq stock market to celebrate its September 2016 IPO.

Source: Nasdaq

Ad tech company The Trade Desk’s share price has fallen 20% from Tuesday’s closing price after Google released its latest guidance on Wednesday not to use personal tracking technology on the Internet.

The Trade Desk share price fell 8% on Thursday, a total of 20.4% lower than the closing price on Tuesday from the fall on Wednesday.

Trade Desk technology helps brands and agencies reach their target audience across media formats and devices. The company also led the formation of Unified ID 2.0. It relies on email addresses as the basis for unique identifiers that help target individuals with ads. (The email address itself is hidden.) Trade Desk has painted identifiers as a good alternative to cookies, which Google plans to stop supporting in Chrome browsers by 2022.

However, a Google post on Wednesday warned against a solution “like a PII graph based on people’s email addresses.” Therefore, it is not a sustainable long-term investment. “

This can question investors about the future of these identifiers.

Google said the post was about how its advertising products work and doesn’t currently limit what third parties can do within Chrome. However, Google could theoretically limit its activity in Chrome in the future.

Analysts at KeyBanc said that limiting alternative identifiers from Google products “clearly favors Google over the open Internet and how should regulators balance consumer privacy and market power. It brings an interesting dilemma.

In a blog post Thursday afternoon, Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, said he had made dozens of calls about what Google’s post meant for his company and the open Internet. “It hasn’t changed much,” he wrote. “But what has changed will eventually be positive.”

“With this announcement, Google has doubled its own properties such as Search and YouTube, adding bricks to the walls around those properties,” Green wrote. “The trade-off is that Google isn’t as sure about serving ads to other parts of the Internet as it used to be.”

Since its announcement on Wednesday morning, other advertising technicians have also fallen dramatically. PubMatic’s share price fell 27.5%, Magnete fell 21.5%, Viant fell 17.2%, LiveRamp fell 14.7%, and Criteo fell 7.8% from Tuesday’s closing price.

Drops also occur in the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slump that fell more than 2% on Thursday afternoon.

Some analysts said their views on stocks in the sector haven’t changed since Wednesday’s post. BMO downgraded Live Ramp, pointing out that the kitchen was too hot, and raised Criteo’s target price.

