Genshin Impact earned over $ 874 million in five months on mobile alone





As an expert IdeasGuy when it comes to video games, he tells us the secrets of making the first $ 1 billion in the industry. Forget to establish the first chapter of a large multimedia project that will inevitably collapse when flashy horse armor is introduced into the mix. You don’t have to worry about hiring George RR Martin to write down the completely original gameplay mechanics or folklore of ambitious girls.

You only need one material to become the apex predator of the game, and the special one is the anime girl.

Judging by the scientific fact that anime girls are equal to profit, and the amount of money I’ve spent on Hatsune Miku’s merchandise over the years, I’ve saved Sega from bankruptcy many times on my own. Regularly. Genshin Impact knows this. A free-to-play action RPG sits on a pile of cash that has made $ 874 million in revenue in the first five months.

Here’s the kicker: its flashy total? It came only from mobile. Some interesting facts from this haul, brought about by the favor of the sensor tower:

Chinese freaks love Genshin Impact and have donated the most cash. To date, it has generated $ 253 million in revenue from the local App Store, Japan is second in customer spending, the United States is third, and all countries except China have invested more than $ 620. The Million App Store accounted for the majority of global player spending in the first five months, bringing about $ 521 million in Google Play, while customer spending amounted to $ 325 million. GenshinImpact is the world’s third most profitable mobile game across the App Store. And Google Play was the best month for Genshin Impact, with $ 234 million in revenue, following Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile October.

What experts call impressive is chaff. Genshin Impact has always been destined for greatness, as the game is a fun slice of beautifully rendered exploration. Millions of people have tried it with its launch on PCs, PS4s, and mobile devices as a giveaway that offers an amazing amount of content. The addictive gacha game mechanics keeps developer miHoYo’s turbo lights on, and the rest of 2021 looks like a big year for hit games. It’s not shabby so far.

Last updated: March 5, 2021

