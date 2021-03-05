Satechis’ latest USB-C hub supports 4K, 100W passthrough at 60Hz





Satechi has released a new USB-C hub for laptops. This will add all the ports that were originally supposed to be included. The $ 99.99 USB-COn-the-Go multiport adapter has similar port selections to other hubs, but the specs of each port make the Satechis device noteworthy. It works not only on laptops, but also on USB-C tablets like recent iPad Pro models.

The hub is equipped with HDMI, has a maximum resolution of 4K, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and is capable of USB-C PD pass-through charging up to 100W (although you will need to provide your own power adapter). The cables for connecting to the device are not fixed like some hubs. Satechi offers two USB-C to USB-C cables for the hub. It’s 1m long and has a second short cable that you can push into the hub while traveling. To conclude your choice, you’ll find a VGA port that supports up to 1080p / 60Hz, two USB-A and one USB-C data-only ports, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and microSD card slots.

Works with laptops and USB-C tablets. Image: Satechi

We’ve seen many USB-C hubs offer similar specifications in the past, but it’s not very common to see them all come together in such a convenient package. Announced in 2019, Sony’s MRW-S3 offered a 100W USB-C PD, with a maximum of 4K / 30Hz. This Anker USB-C hub charges at 4K / 60Hz up to 100W (minus 15W when in operation), but comes with a short non-removable USB-C host cable. Satechis’ new hub uses only one USB-C port on the device, unlike other hubs that have been seen over the years.

It also offers the flexibility of an additional VGA port in addition to the HDMI port, but Satechi’s support page states that the VGA port only supports mirroring. This can be the most useful VGA port for connecting your laptop or tablet to your projector.

Satechis’ new hub is currently available for $ 99.99, and with the code MULTIPORT20, the company will offer 20% off until March 15.

