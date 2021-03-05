Arizona House Advances Bill for Apple, Google Mobile App Store





Enlarged / Arizona Capitol Museum. The House of Representatives building (R) and cactus (L) are adjacent.

The Arizona House of Representatives passed a groundbreaking bill this week. If the bill is adopted, it will require Google and Apple to allow Arizona-based app developers to choose their own alternative payment system.

The House of Representatives voted 31-29 in favor of the bill (PDF). The bill does not directly mention either major mobile platform, but both because it applies specifically to “digital application delivery platforms” that have more than one million cumulative downloads per calendar year from Arizona users. It is targeted head-on.

This text prohibits these platforms from locking either Arizona-based developers or Arizona-based users to use their own first-party in-app payment system. It is also prohibited for the Platform to retaliate against Arizona consumers or developers for choosing to use a payment system that is “not owned, operated or affiliated with by a provider”.

The bill applies to app stores and payment processing services on “general purpose hardware” such as tablets, smartphones, computers, and other similar devices, as in previous North Dakota, but “dedicated digital applications. “Distribution platform” is explicitly excluded. “Game consoles, music players, etc. In short, it’s a small target that actually means” Google and Apple “without having to mention either. (As written, the bill may also apply to the Mac OS and Windows app stores, but these platforms aren’t as restrictive to developers and users as Android and iOS. Hmm.)

This seems familiar …

The North Dakota Senate discussed a very similar bill last month, but eventually cast 36-11 votes against the adoption of the bill. Both bills are very similar because they are driven by the same organization, the Coalition for App Fairness.

In August, Fortnite developer Epic Games deliberately acquired Apple by launching a short-term alternative in-app payment system for iOS Fortnite players. Apple responded within hours by launching Fortnite from the platform, and Epic was ready. Both companies are currently in the spotlight and are involved in high stakes antitrust proceedings.

Epic isn’t the only company complaining about Apple’s app store practices in recent months. Twelve other companies, including Spotify, Basecamp and Protonmail, launched the coalition in September. The lobbying group, which now has more than 45 members, has proposed similar legislation in several other states. Arizona is the first state in which one of the Houses submitted a bill.

Both Apple and Google have sent their own lobbyists to Arizona to try to stop the bill. “The bill shows that Apple can’t use its own checkout lane to collect fees at the stores we build,” Apple executive Kyle Andeer said at a hearing in February in Arizona. I told a state councilor.

Support for the bill at the Arizona House did not collapse in line with party policy as expected of antitrust bills. Antitrust reforms at the federal level are now likely to come from the Democratic Party, but most of the support for the Arizona bill came from the Republican Party. Of the 31 votes in favor, 27 were from Republicans and 4 were from Democrats. Aggregates were almost exactly reversed between 29 “opposite” votes, 25 from the Democratic Party and 4 from the Republican Party.

“I think they are currently monopolizing the market,” said Republican Regina Cobb, who sponsored the bill. “No one here has a Google Android or Apple phone. I guarantee it.”

Alternatively, “Arizona is not interested in this fight,” said Democrat Diego Rodriguez. “We don’t have dogs in this fight. All we have to do is focus on policies that protect consumers. This bill doesn’t protect consumers. $ 1 billion Protect your company from another $ 1 billion company. “

