Sony has announced six new titles for the PS VR platform.Click here for details





Sony has launched a number of new games for the PlayStation VR or PS VR platforms. Specifically, there are six games that will be released later this year. These are Doom 3: VR Edition, Fracked, Song in the Smoke, After the Fall, I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar, and Zenith: The Last City-The Fracture. All of these titles are available on PlayStation 5, but only some titles arrive on PlayStation 4.

The announcement comes shortly after confirming that Sony is working on a new VR headset for the PlayStation 5, which will be released by next year.

Of all these titles, only Doom 3 VR Edition is a game with a specific release date of March 29th. It’s also one of two titles that are backward compatible on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. According to Sony, the game is an evolution of the 2004 name-bearing title, designed with a gun-like aiming controller.

Fracked is a run-and-cover shooter that works on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is based on infiltrating a hydraulic fracturing plant and capsizing it with hydraulic fracturing mercenaries.

Developed by 17-Bit, Song in the Smoke is a survival gate that tests your ability to hunt, clean, build and explore the in-game world. After the Fall is a post-apocalyptic survival game created by Vertigo Games. Like other titles, it is expected to hit the market later this year.

If you like spy thriller games, you may like the title I expect you to die 2: Spy and Liar. It was developed by a shell game. Zenith: The Last City-The Fracture, on the other hand, is an anime RPG-based game developed by RamenVR. Here, gamers can climb buildings and cliffs, and even glide to reach different locations. You also have to fight the enemy. Otherwise, you will be able to explore the zenith world.

