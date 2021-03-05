Nintendo Switch Pro OLED Analyst Tips September release date improves battery life by up to 20%





Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the potential for the Nintendo Switch Pro is under development and Samsung Display has been procured to provide OLED panels for the next console portable hybrid. However, when talking to analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), an industry consultancy based in Austin, Texas, more specific details about the new switch were revealed exclusively to Toms Guide.

Fans looking to upgrade their aging Nintendo Switch unit should expect a handheld with a slightly larger display that will go from 6.2 inches to 6.99 inches, have a long battery life, and will be available in September at the earliest. There is.

Reflecting Bloomberg’s report, DSCC was able to confirm that Nintendo ordered a 6.99-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720. Nintendo also orders 500,000 to 1 million units a month, DSCC says. By securing orders with Samsung now, Nintendo will be able to produce enough units to meet vacation demand later this year.

Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, said: “If we are manufacturing products from June, we will start shipping in July, but we can also launch in September.” Time lag from panel shipment to device manufacturing, and device manufacturing to retail. Given that, it could be from September to October. “

Fans should also expect better battery life with the new Nintendo Switch Pro. The thin display, coupled with the power benefits found in OLEDs, should mean more room for Nintendo to add a slightly larger battery. Together, this can mean an improvement of over 20% in overall battery life, with a new switch over 5 hours when playing graphics-intensive games. However, with OLED, the type of game you play is different.

“LCDs use maximum brightness, whether it’s a white or black image, and OLEDs don’t,” Young said. “Power consumption depends on the content. Therefore, it depends on the type of content being played. For video, OLED has a big advantage. But for bright video games with a lot of white, OLED has more. It may consume power. “

Nintendo Switch Pro Display: Why OLED

Many Nintendo hardcore fans were surprised to hear that Nintendo has partnered with Samsung to bring OLED displays to the Switch. OLEDs are known for having rich colors and deep black for perfect contrast. This technology also tends to be more expensive than LCD displays lined with standard LEDs.

Nintendo is rarely at the forefront of display technology. The Nintendo DS and 3DS lines primarily used cheaper TNLCD panels, known for their lighter colors and poorer viewing angles. That is why some IPS LCD 3DS units are strongly desired in the aftermarket now that handhelds have been discontinued. With Switch, Nintendo has moved to an IPS LCD display for greater quality consistency. Still, LCD panels are rarely compared to OLEDs.

Fortunately for Nintendo, the OLED market is facing fierce competition, forcing Samsung to lower prices.

The rise of end-to-end flexible OLED displays and foldable phones has made it difficult for Samsung to sell standard rigid OLED panels. When Apple decided to adopt OLED for the iPhone 12, the display was folded under the device to make the bezel as thin as possible, putting pressure on Samsung to make enough panels. Chinese manufacturers Huawei and BOE followed suit, expanding display production and making the market more competitive. That’s why BOE is reportedly entering Apple’s supply chain for iPhone 13 production. The original rigid-style OLED display has been pushed aside.

To counter this, Samsung has begun to push down the price of rigid OLED panels in hopes of attracting buyers. That’s why some under-$ 400 phones, such as the OnePlus Nord N105G, now have OLED displays. Regular OLED screens currently cost about one-third or half less than flexible OLED displays and are priced at the same level as LCDs.

Nintendo plunged for every intent and purpose, giving Samsung’s rigid OLED a coveted lifeline.

“Samsung is tough, so it’s really the only one that can supply it,” Young said. “The volume is big and no one else really has a significant rigid OLED capacity. However, when the rigid OLED smartphones and laptops are launched on Samsung Display, the capacity will be tight and Nintendo will rise in price. And you may face changing assignments. That’s why for smartphones, Apple uses flexible OLEDs and works with multiple suppliers. ”

Nintendo Switch Pro Display: What to Expect

For the type of OLED technology used in the new Nintendo Switch Pro, fans shouldn’t expect the latest LTPO panel on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This allows you to dynamically adjust the screen refresh rate on your phone. This makes sense because the ability of LTPO to slow down to a 10Hz refresh has little benefit in video games. Expect LTPS technology for the new Nintendo Switch Pro.

Instead, users should expect Samsung’s 60Hz display. The company is pushing 90Hz and 120Hz displays even further, but by 2020, 94% of the rigid OLED smartphone panels sold by Samsung Display were 60Hz. Implementing a higher refresh rate display will result in higher costs and shorter battery life. In any case, 60Hz is sufficient for most games.

Today’s Nintendo Switch is the best with 318 knit brightness. It’s fine for indoor play, but not very suitable for outdoor play close to 1,000. Fortunately, Samsung’s OLED panels offer higher brightness than Nintendo currently offers. But that may not be the best brightness that OLEDs have to offer.

“Given the cost and power constraints, I think external customers setting up E4 materials may not use the brightest materials,” Young said. “They may go with a lower cost OLED material set that has lower brightness and better battery life.”

Young estimates that the brightness of the new Nintendo Switch Pro will not exceed 1,000 knits. This is to be expected, as Samsung Galaxy S20FE and its excellent 1080p OLED panel exceeded 857 knits in testing last year as well.

For example, even with a 750 knit, the Switch Pro screen is not suitable for outdoor play. In addition, Nintendo and other developers can implement powerful HDR content in handheld mode.

One area that gamers should worry about is potential burn-in. This happens a bit more commonly with OLED panels. When still images may stick to the display. This can happen, for example, if a child leaves the pause screen on for an unusually long time. Manufacturers have implemented pixel shift technology to prevent a single image from being embedded in the screen for long enough to help fight burn-in. Nintendo may also implement firmware to mitigate this.

Nintendo has not yet confirmed the Nintendo Switch Pro. Little is known about which chip powers the device while information about the display is beginning to emerge. According to a Bloomberg report, fans should expect a unit capable of 4K output when docked. For users with 4K OLED TVs, whether on the couch or on the go, this new display gives them a better experience than ever before.

