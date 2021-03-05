What travelers are thinking now, according to Google





At TravelPulse, we carefully watch how our users find our content and read topics of interest.

That way, you can stay ahead of the game when it comes to preparing the right content and meeting the industry’s demands for information. Perhaps the most important part of this process is understanding trends between Google searches.

With more than 3.5 billion Google searches per day, the Google search engine is the most popular website in the world, and how people use Google understands their thoughts and intent when planning a trip. Helps you to.

You’re probably already familiar with Google and how to use it to get information, go to websites, and order online. A tool called Google Trends provides information about the relative popularity of search terms. These search terms tell us a lot about the travel industry and the types of factors that influence travelers and their 2021 travel plans.

2021 trip

Google Trends chart on the popularity of the term 2021 travel in the United States from the last three months.

The graph above shows the trend of popularity of search terms 2021 that have traveled in the last 90 days among US searchers. This graph shows that the frequency of searching for the term travel from the beginning of the year to 2021 has increased significantly. More importantly, it shows that demand is stagnant among travelers and that the number of travelers planning their trips is increasing significantly.

Vaccine trip

Google Trends chart on the popularity of the term vaccine travel in the United States over the last three months.

Vaccine deployment is very encouraging news and clearly affects people’s travel plans. The graph above returns articles detailing topics such as what vaccines mean for travel planning and what cruise ships are saying about vaccine requirements, consistently rising in the search for the term vaccine travel. There is a tendency.

Google isn’t the only evidence of growing optimism for travelers. Vaccine deployments have greatly increased optimism among travelers, as research institutes such as Longwood International have reported.

Travel restrictions and travel safety

Not only are people studying travel planning more actively, they are also learning how current travel restrictions affect travel planning. The TravelPulse Digital Team can see the most popular search queries that lead people to TravelPulse articles, and many of the most popular search queries that lead people to TravelPulse are related to 2021 travel restrictions.

Examples of these articles include travel restrictions, state-specific travel restrictions, US travel restrictions, Mexico travel restrictions, Cancun travel restrictions, and Puerto Rico travel restrictions. These search queries flood the US state-by-state restriction guides for January and February (March edition coming soon), as well as articles and guides on travel restrictions in Mexico, Cancun, and Puerto Rico. did. ..

There is also an influx of web traffic from searches related to travel safety. There is an increasing search for terms such as the safest place to travel now and the safest place to travel during covid.

Other travel topics: cruises, hotels, flights

Searches for other travel terms such as cruises, hotels, and flights have all been on the rise consistently over the past three months.

As you can see in the graph below, each of these terms has shown an upward trend of 25% to 50% within the last three months.

cruise:

Google Trends chart on the popularity of the term cruise in the United States over the last three months.

Hotel:

Google Trends chart on the popularity of the term hotel in the United States over the last three months.

Flight:

Google Trends chart on the popularity of the term “flight” in the United States over the last three months.

Conclusion

We are faced with some of the most encouraging times seen in the travel industry for over a year, even if we are still completely away from the forest.

Travel plans are beginning to be developed and optimism is growing significantly, with the majority of people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 planning their trips this spring.

