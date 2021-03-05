Android and iPhone: 7 things Apple fans want to be able to do on their phones





Android smartphones have several features that can make iPhone owners jealous.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The debate between iPhone and Android owners is as old as both platforms, and I can’t see it ending soon. With the announcement of reach and the release of major updates, both sides would like to point out copied features or updates that other operating systems lack.

For example, Google recently announced the beta version of Android 12 Developer. For now, only very brave people can try it. Many consumer features haven’t been activated yet, but Google borrows iPhone microphone and camera usage indicators to enhance privacy.

When Apple released iOS 14, the iPhone gained the option to create new home screen widgets and custom app icons. Yes, Android users enjoyed the good old-fashioned stuff.

Apple continues to add Android-like features to iOS, but Android users have a lot of bragging rights to iPhone users. From being able to use two apps at the same time to the Google Assistant, and more customization options are some of the features that Android owners can claim to be, at least for now. Here are seven things that Android is better than iPhone. fact. But don’t worry. We also did the same for Android by emphasizing the strengths of the iPhone. Also, the facts.

Use the app you need, not the one you want Google to use

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Apple has added the ability to set a default app for email or web browsing in iOS 14, but that’s it. It seems that iOS 14.5 can set a default music app, but future updates are still in beta and are not complete.

Google has always provided Android users with the ability to set default apps for various tasks. Want to use a different app for text messaging than the one that was pre-installed? Do it. In fact, you need to use Google Messages as the default app for the Sweet Chat feature, which is as close as iMessage.

You’ll have to dig a little deeper to find the default app settings, but at least it’s there.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

It’s not difficult to see which apps are labeled as default on your Android device. Open the settings app and[アプリと通知]>[デフォルトアプリ]Go to. To change the default, select an app category, such as the Phone app or Browser app, and select from the options.

The Google Assistant is always available.

Jason Cipriani / CNET Google Assistant Wins

iPhone users have Siri, but Android provides you with a Google Assistant. The Google Assistant is a much more sophisticated tool than Apple’s Siri for a variety of reasons, but most importantly, it makes use of Google’s impressive database.

Not only can the Google Assistant understand common requests for shops and names, but they often receive the right request rather than the wrong one. It also returns a high quality response obtained from Google Search, a tool that Siri cannot access.

The Google Assistant is also tightly integrated with other features on your smartphone to let you know when you’re leaving for the next meeting and warn you of heavy traffic on your way home. If you have Google Home or Nest Home smart speakers or other compatible devices, you can use your smartphone’s assistant to control smart devices throughout your home, including lights, outlets, and thermostats, even from a distance.

The split screen can be easily used on Android smartphones, increasing the versatility of smartphones.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

And it’s built directly into your Android device. “OK, Google” and “Hey, Google” are two wake phrases. If you need help knowing what to ask, you can ask the Google Assistant for a list of commands: “OK, Google, what can you do?” The iPhone owner asks the assistant You can also install the Google app for use, but it’s not built-in and isn’t the default personal assistant.

Use two apps at the same time in split screen mode

iPadOS supports the use of multiple apps at the same time, but iOS14 and iPhone do not. However, Android users have been using the split screen app with the release of Android 7.0 Nougat since 2016.

If you’re trying to find a contact’s phone number in Facebook Messenger and send it to someone, or if you need to see the information in a document when composing an email, two apps are useful. It’s unclear why Apple hasn’t added this feature to the iPhone yet, but it’s probably related to the size of the app window on the iPhone’s display compared to the larger iPad ($ 385 on eBay).

Move the icon to place it, or remove the icon and use only the app drawer.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The easiest way to use split screen mode is to open the multitasking view and tap the app icon at the top of the multitasking card. This is the same icon used to launch the app from the home screen.From the list of options[画面の分割]Select and select the second app you want to open at the same time. (These steps may vary depending on the Android phone you use. For example, Samsung phones have their own version of the interface.)

You can adjust the size of each app by dragging a small handle between the two apps to increase or decrease the space occupied by each app.

OS-level support for the stylus is a killer feature.

Sarah Tew / CNET stylus is more powerful than iPhone

Not all Android devices support stylus, but Android owners have the option to buy at least a phone such as the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 Ultra, or even Motorola’s Moto G Stylus.

With built-in stylus support, you can make notes, make sketches, and edit photos accurately. This is a tool that many users like and is definitely an option on Android. As Samsung extends the S Pen to more devices such as the S21 Ultra, we must assume that other Android makers will follow suit. Samsung has defeated Google over the years by introducing new features to Android. In any case, Android fans already have some valuable options if they need a stylus.

Rumors that Apple will bring Apple Pencil Support to the iPhone have been widespread for years, but it’s still unclear if that will happen.

Customize your home screen to your liking

Apple’s approach to the home screen remains locked to placing all installed apps on a fixed grid, but adding widgets to the home screen and using custom app icons for an overall look Can be confused. However, the home screen of your Android device doesn’t conform to the grid layout, so you can place your app anywhere you like. On both platforms, you can create folders that contain groups of apps.

The advantage of the Android approach is that you can customize your home screen by arranging the app icons in any pattern.

The appearance of the home screen of an Android smartphone is due to the launcher. But don’t stick to what’s pre-installed.

Scars Gutirrez / CNET Launcher allows you to fully customize your phone

The launcher is the epitome of Android customization. With these apps, you can completely change how you interact with your home screen, app drawer, and even app icons on your smartphone. With the launcher on your Android smartphone, you can customize almost every aspect of the look and behavior of your smartphone, making your smartphone more personal than ever.

Launchers such as Nova Launcher, Microsoft Launcher, Apex Launcher, and Action Launcherall add unique ingenuity and functionality to your Android phone. For example, another popular Android launcher, Evie, emphasizes using the search bar to quickly find and open apps and anything else on your Android smartphone. It’s the best minimalism.

It’s a good idea to spend some time exploring the different launchers, trying some of them, and actually customizing the look and feel of your phone. Just keep in mind: the deeper you go into the launcher world, the more time and energy you spend adjusting your setup.

It’s hard to imagine the world where Apple is doing this with the iPhone, but it seems like it’s loosely aware of how iPhone users can change the look of their home screen.

The wallpaper app is a must-have for Android users.

Jason Cipriani / CNET wallpapers change automatically so you never get bored

If finding and customizing your launcher can be a daunting task, there’s another way to keep your Android smartphone fresh. This is another way your iPhone friends can’t. Use the Google Wallpaper app.

The wallpaper app updates your home screen and lock screen wallpapers daily without you having to do anything.

There are several different categories of wallpaper styles to choose from. Choose your favorites and let the app do the rest. Personally, I like to use the geometric shape category. The wallpaper is unique and colorful.

Indeed, the iPhone has wallpapers that you can choose from its changes based on whether Dark Mode is active. If it takes a long time to find and create shortcuts, you can automate wallpaper changes on a schedule, but it’s not that easy. Use as wallpaper app.

If you’re ready to switch to Android, or want to get more from your existing Android smartphones, check out our list of the best Android smartphones in 2021. If you are new to Android, change these Androids. Set immediately. Then there are some helpful tips for using Android 11.

