The valve is thrown into the towel and the artifact ends

Valve has decided to end development on the restart of the digital collectable card game Artifact. This is because, despite the improvements, we realized that gamers weren’t interested enough to play it.

The artifact was designed by Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering, and is based in the world of Dota 2. It focuses on online player-versus-player battles across three boards. When first released on Steam in 2018, the gameplay and mechanics were well received, but the learning curve was steep and the monetization model confused players. You had to pay for the game, then you had to pay more for the new card, which couldn’t be traded through Steam.

Due to negative reviews and a small number of active players, Valve decided to spend some time restarting the game. This was called Artifact 2.0 Beta. But almost 18 months after development, the team is throwing towels.

In a Steam post, the artifact team explains: “I’m pretty happy that I’ve achieved most of the game’s goals, but at this point I couldn’t raise the number of active players to a level that justifies further development, so Artifact 2.0 We made a tough decision to stop developing the beta version. “

The beta version has been renamed to Artifact Foundry and, along with the original version (Artifact Classic), is now free to play for anyone with a Steam account. In the post, “Technically Artifact Foundry remains an unfinished product, but most of what’s missing is sophistication and art. All the core gameplay is there. Both games are still playable, but this We have no plans to ship more gameplay. We will update. “

With the monetization model removed and all cards free, Artifact Foundry and Classic could become more popular than ever. Also, as a way to reward players who have paid for games and new cards in the past, Valve is converting existing cards to a “keep marketable” collector’s edition version.

