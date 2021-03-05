Signal processing company patents neurostimulation therapy-Med-Tech Innovation





BioSig Technologies, a medical technology company that commercializes a signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and reveal ECG and intracardiac signals, is exclusively licensed by its subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies from the Mayo Foundation for Medical. Obtained a practical patent from the US Patent Office. Education and research.

A recently granted patent application number 16 / 805,017 entitled “Electroporation Systems and Methods” was filed on February 28, 2020. This patent describes and claims methods and materials for improving the treatment of hypertension via electroporation of nerves in the renal region. Electroporation is a new technology that has shown effectiveness in the treatment of several critical conditions and is currently being evaluated for the treatment of autonomic neuropathy, including hypertension and hypotension / syncope.

The granted patent application complements BioSigs’ expanding portfolio of patents. 16 additional worldwide utility patent applications are pending covering various aspects of the PURE EP system for recording, measuring, calculating, and displaying electrocardiograms during cardiac ablation procedures. The company has two additional pending US patent applications for artificial intelligence (AI). BioSig holds 24 licensed / issued worldwide design patents covering various features of display screens and graphical user interfaces to enhance the visualization of biomedical signals. With reference to the above patents, BioSig has exclusive licenses for 15 additional worldwide utility patent applications from the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. These 15 applications are generally aimed at electroporation and stimulation.

Kenneth L Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, said: “We are pleased to announce this latest patent allowance to create a patent base for the development of N-SENSE platform technology. The first neurostimulation products are nerves with unique sensing designs and algorithms tailored to specific applications. Neurological status. Electroporation is a promising new technology for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, making significant advances in cancer treatment. We look forward to further research with our research partners.

