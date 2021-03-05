Outriders demo patch coming next week





A recent demo of the upcoming predatory shooter Outriders has been played by over 2 million people in just one week. Developer People Can Fly isn’t content with its glory, but sometime next week there will be an important patch that fixes a number of issues ahead of the full release of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One games on April 1st. Will arrive at. , Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Stadia.

Connection issues were an issue when the demo started last week. That’s why People Can Fly is currently working on the back end of the game to ensure that the same thing doesn’t happen at the start of the entire game. According to the developers, the infrastructure was ready to accommodate the expected raw number of players, but the speed of participation was faster than expected and the backend system could not be expanded in time.

People Can Fly also reiterated that changes to the demo need to be carefully balanced with the work towards a complete game launch. With that in mind, a demo patch will arrive next week. Here’s what you can expect:

Outriders demo patch notes

Solution applicable to all platforms:

Added motion blur toggle [all platforms]We’ve tweaked the frame rate output for certain items in the cutscene, but are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future. [all platforms]Made improvements to reduce the time it takes to matchmake [all platforms]Made other minor improvements and fixes

Additional solution that applies only to PC:

Fixed a recurring crash when opening a menu or inventory [PC]Fixed a bug where player gear would be removed if the connection was lost during the transition [PC]Improved subtitle display and synchronization during the “Bad Day” quest [PC]

Additional solution that applies only to the Xbox platform:

Fixed an issue where the menu prompt was not displayed correctly in languages ​​other than supported English [Xbox]

Additional solution that applies only to the PlayStation platform:

Fixed store link for “Buy Now” button in the lobby [PS4/5] The in-game button will be fixed in a patch, but if you already want to pre-order, you can search for “Outriders” in the PlayStation store. Fixed a bug where audio async was occurring in cutscenes. [PS4/5]

Changes to demo

The demo backend update will take place on Friday, March 5th, during a short maintenance at 3:00 GMT. This affects all platforms.

This change should be very seamless and you don’t need to download any patches. We are currently informing you in advance to inform you of any changes.

Some of these changes, especially those related to the enemy, correspond to player feedback and what our own backend metrics show.

Other changes are intended to affect the demo only and may not be implemented in a full boot build.

Before we get into the changes, I would like to publish a cautionary statement. We’ve balanced the main game with a particular progression system, but this progression can be affected by a large amount of demo gear and mod farming. Some players have already front-loaded much of their progress in the demo content (such as trying to fill a mod library or getting multiple legendaries), so for some experiences in the main game. It can affect you.

Of course, how to play the game yourself is a decision for every player, and if people are enjoying it, we don’t want to prevent them from cultivating gear demos. However, I don’t want this process to be oversimplified, simplified, or abused.

What has changed?

Change to Captain The effect of the Captain Mob ability “Healing Light” has been reduced. Increased cooldowns for Captain Mob Abilities “From the Ash” and “Phoenix Aura”. Some players found it difficult to completely kill the captain who triggered these abilities, which was frustrating rather than a challenging and enjoyable encounter. Gauss Gauss will increase your health points for repeated playthroughs. This is to ensure that he remains fun and challenging for the player who is overwhelmed at this point in the story. Increases Gauss’s recovery from his ability “Steelwall”. Changes to Loot Drops Loot caves discovered by Triple Chest Run, and store exploits, within the spirit of the game, while you don’t want to interfere with farming practices (get us!) I don’t feel it is. That’s why we’re redirecting farming efforts to game mechanics that are more fun for players to play and repeat. Epic items will no longer be visible to shops and vendors (in the demo). Chests will no longer drop legendary items. Side quest rewards (when executed repeatedly) have the opportunity to drop legendary items.

Enemy drop rates haven’t changed at this time as they appear to be very balanced against the average player experience. RIP that captain.

Running this backend update now is also a way to preemptively ensure that such backend balancing is an easy, low-impact way to fix the problem of over-balancing in the main game. Please note.

Other notes and things we are working on:

Camera shake during cutscenes and dialogue This is not something that can be completely addressed in the demo, but we are aware of the player’s desire to reduce the shake. We believe that removing the 30fps limit in these scenes can reduce the impact of camera movement, but we’re still investigating what we can do here. We are continually investigating where matchmaking is taking longer than necessary. Since the start of the cover system demo, we have paid special attention to the feedback of all players and have read the discussion about the Outriders cover system. This cannot be fixed in the demo at this time, but the main game contains a number of bug fixes in many coverage locations, as well as addressing and fixing some system issues. .. Currently, he is influencing cover mechanics on a global level. The item disappears from the player’s inventory. This is an issue we are taking very seriously and we are doing our best to investigate it. Future patches will address one bug that causes this issue, but will continue to track other causes. In the spirit of transparency, there is currently no system that can automatically restore the complete inventory of affected players, but the team is still working hard to see what will be possible in the near future. I will. After identifying and resolving the root cause of this problem and further investigating the feasibility of the restore system, we will keep the community up-to-date and help the affected players recover. Keep an eye on social channels and communities for more news on this. Players using cheating and obvious exploits. It uses third-party software to modify game files and recognizes a small number of players storing data. Although not accessible in detail (in order not to give such players insight into the system), it is relatively easy to identify scammers through the backend system, and their behavior is normal play and cooperation. To ensure that all regular players do not affect the playing experience.

