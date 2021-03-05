Google’s latest chess move is great news for the open internet





Yesterday, Google made yet another announcement on its approach to the future of identity. And in the next 24 hours, I made dozens of calls about what this meant for the open internet and The Trade Desk.

Short answer? It hasn’t changed much. But what has changed is ultimately positive.

To be clear, Google’s announcement goes one step further than before. Specifically, Google today states that once third-party cookies are phased out, they will not create alternative identifiers or use them in their products to track when individuals browse the Web. I said that I am doing it.

At first glance, it may not seem like news. After all, cookies are gone. There is nothing new there. You already knew it. And, of course, cookies only affect the browsing internet. That’s about 20% of today’s data-driven advertising. While 20% makes sense, the open internet has already created Unified ID 2.0, which is an alternative to third-party cookies. In addition, cookies are less important to the fastest growing areas of the digital advertising ecosystem, such as CTV. With CTV, consumers log in via email or phone number, and that login is everything from customized display recommendations to a better advertising experience featuring fewer, more relevant ads. Useful for creating. And this is important for content owners who rely on ads to pay for their expensive content. In this new golden age of TV content quality, advertising revenue is important to almost every content creator except Netflix.

Rather, the new revelation is that Google does not rely on identifiers that they do not own.

Why is it important? In any chess game, you will eventually have to let go of the pieces. You exchange low-value works for the most important ones. Google is doing business. With this announcement, Google will double its own properties such as Search and YouTube and add bricks to the walls around those properties. The trade-off is that Google is less focused on serving ads elsewhere on the Internet. Sure, not as much as it used to be. DoubleClick, an ad server and ad exchange, will operate at a slight disadvantage in the future. The DV360 may be in a similar position. The open Internet does not use cookie alternative identifiers, but all other users do.

These alternatives, especially Unified ID 2.0, eliminate the cookie synchronization issue that once compromised open Internet extensions. But perhaps most importantly, Unified ID 2.0 is designed for consumers to sit in the driver’s seat. Consumer information cannot be identified. Consumers control how data is shared. Consumers then get a brief and clear explanation of the value exchange of related ads in exchange for free content. With this approach, Unified ID 2.0 has the best opportunity to become the new common currency for the open Internet. That has already begun. It is a common currency that pays off Internet value exchanges in a way that benefits publishers, advertisers and consumers. It’s also out of the control of any company, including Apple and Google.

That’s great for the open internet. So what is this for Google? Two things, probably.

First, Google stands on the cross of privacy issues more than any other company in the world, past or present. Google knows you better than any other company on the internet because it boasts an overwhelming share of search. The product you are studying, and the medical condition you are worried about-almost all the hardships of your life are followed by a (logged in) search query. At Big Tech, where privacy scrutiny is increasing, this type of announcement is a strategic move.

And second, though less important than the real estate they own and operate, Google has a relatively low income from the open internet. So perhaps this is a wise strategic move.

But let’s be clear. Google has not abandoned targeted advertising. In fact, they are the only ones to serve targeted advertising and can be argued to be based on email-based logins like 2 billion (what you don’t want others to do). Considering this news in the light of Google’s decision to remove third-party cookies from Chrome and replace it with the FLoC cohort, it’s as if Google wants to reduce the number of cars on the road. The world will be safer. Leave Ferrari as it is. Proposals such as FLoC will allow everyone else to have a bike. Bikes have uses, but competition with Ferrari is not one of them.

Moreover, like most great chess players, Google seems to be hedging their move in case this goes in the other direction. They seem to be expanding the scope of first-party data, leaving room for email-based SSO data in other parts of the Internet.

FLoC is an innovative idea and useful, but it cannot realize the value exchange of the Internet like cookies or Unified ID 2.0. As one of the loudest advocates of the open internet, Im is pleased that Google is investing in FLoC and the privacy sandbox, but when these efforts eliminate third-party cookies, Google I think it’s a mistake to think of filling the holes you create.

Remember that Apple is also attacking targeted ads. This is primarily because Apple doesn’t drive revenue like its competitors do.

In this environment, it’s no surprise that the advertising ecosystem has been working hard to build better alternatives to cookies with a focus on consumer privacy and management. The Responsible Addressable Media (PRAM) partnership, which consists of the world’s leading brands, agencies, publishers and Ad Tech companies, focuses on building a framework with the IAB Tech Lab (a member of PRAM). Unified ID 2.0 builds on that work and is used in all areas of the advertising business. It is this kind of effort that fills the gap.

Fortunately, the open internet has been integrated in the way it should be done when the GDPR is deployed. Unified ID 2.0 pierces the needle between privacy and relevance and answers the question of how the Internet pays itself without having to rely on unsustainable subscription models or other Apple Pay. This represents the best opportunity to continue to fund this golden age of television and to support key industries such as journalism that have struggled to adapt since the world moved to digital.

As the leader of a major holding company told us after reading Google’s news, in one of its dozens of conversations, this day will be remembered as a great day for the future of the open Internet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos