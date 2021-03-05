What China’s Big Tech CEO Proposes at Annual Parliamentary Meeting – TechCrunch





The annual meeting of the Chinese Parliament and its advisory body is underway in Beijing this week. The top executives of China’s largest tech company are among the thousands of representatives who attend and comment. This shows what tech bosses are proposing to China’s digital economy.

Pony horse

Tencent’s founder and chief executive officer, Pony Ma, said the country’s emerging Internet economy was further regulated, according to a state-backed People’s Post and Telecommunications News report. It states that scrutiny is needed. On behalf of the National People’s Congress, Ma submitted more than 50 proposals during parliamentary meetings for the ninth consecutive year, the report said.

Specifically, Ma calls for strict governance over emerging regions that have seen businesses go bankrupt in the face of peer-to-peer finance, bicycle sharing, long-term apartment rentals, group buying online groceries, and intensifying cash competition. I am.

Ma’s comment comes as regulators strengthen their grip on the country’s tech giants. In recent months, the government has begun investigating anti-competitive practices with Alibaba and other tech companies, proposing radical data methods that limit the way the platform collects user information.

Ray Jun

In China’s grand plan to raise the manufacturing value chain, Xiaomi, which manufactures smartphones and many other hardware devices, was keen to help upgrade its factories.

NPC representative Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun admits that China is lagging behind in smart manufacturing, lacks self-developed innovation, and is overly dependent on foreign technology. R & D efforts should be directed at key components such as state-of-the-art sensors and precision reducers for factory robots, he says.

Ray points out that China also lacks the talent to drive factory innovation. Therefore, government policies need to help businesses attract foreign talent and foster industry-academia collaboration.

Robin Lee

Baidu, China’s largest search engine service, has invested heavily in smart driving technology as part of its artificial intelligence pivot. Regulation is a major hurdle for autonomous driving companies like Baidu, which require large amounts of data to train their algorithms, and test permit issuance rates vary widely from region to region.

Robin Li, CEO of Baidu and a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, is calling on regulators to pave the way for more innovative, legal and large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving. Mechanisms for various government agencies, industry players, and academia need to be created to jointly promote the commercial deployment of autonomous driving.

In addition, Li wants technology for the elderly, more public access to government data, and better online protection for underage users in China.

Early Stage is the best how-to event for start-up entrepreneurs and investors. You can hear first-hand how the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. It fully covers all aspects of corporate building, including financing, recruitment, sales, product market adaptation, public relations, marketing and brand building. Each session also includes audience participation, which includes ample time for audience questions and discussions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos