Players are cultivating hacks from the Outriders demo, so developers are weakening it





Image: Square Enix

The new loot shooter Outriders hasn’t been released yet, and players are already working hard to polish some of the rarest gear in recent demos of the game. According to the developers, the player got out of hand before breaking the progress of the game and needs to be patched to make it harder to cultivate the legendary gun.

I don’t want to stop the farming run (OK!), But I don’t feel that the loot caves and store exploits found in the Triple Chest Run are within the spirit of the game, People’s. One Outriders developer Can Fly (the maker of Bulletstorm) wrote in the game’s subreddit. That’s why we’re redirecting farming efforts to game mechanics that are more fun for players to play and repeat.

Here are some of the specific changes included in the demo patch that will be released later today:

Epic items will no longer be visible to shops and vendors (in the demo). Chests will no longer drop legendary items. Side quest rewards (when executed repeatedly) have the opportunity to drop legendary items.

However, the team emphasized that the general drop rate of legendary weapons from enemies has not changed.

Released on February 25th, it didn’t take long for players to flock to the Outriders demo, making it one of the top Steam downloads of the week. They also did a quick job finding a way to break the game’s loot system. This includes discovering unique loot caves with constantly reappearing bosses.

One of the reasons players did this is because Outriders is a really fun cover-based looter shooter, but another reason is that all progress from the demo was completed on April 1st. This is because it will be taken over by. Especially when it comes to loot games, to get a good start.

In the past, when exploits were discovered in Destiny or Anthem (RIP), patches were applied to extend the life of the game and keep people frustrated. People Can Fly emphasizes that Outriders is not a live service game, but will continue to support it after its release. When it finally comes out, take a closer look at what it really means.

