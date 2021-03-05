FLoC? Privacy sandbox?Google Advertising Privacy Changes A Little Description-ZATO Marketing Moment





Have you ever seen Google’s announcement that it doesn’t track third-party cookies? It’s pretty confusing. This is my easy attempt to figure out what’s going on and I enjoy doing so a bit. pleasant!

Video transcript

Warning: The humor of the video is definitely lost by reading the transcript, so it’s basically here for the value of SEO. Don’t actually read the transcript … watch the video!

Hey, that PPP Kirk, and this is your marketing moment.

Today’s marketing moment focuses on recent news that Google is no longer tracking users on the web

…what’s that?

Sorry, Google no longer tracks users on web advertising platforms

say it one more time?

Google will move tracking to the privacy sandbox instead of cookies to prevent users from seeing personalized ads.

Isn’t it correct yet?

Users who haven’t noticed that there is no difference in targeted ads after this change has occurred.

What exactly is happening with this change? Its incredibly technical, but I’ve broken it down for you in simple and easy-to-understand words:

Ha! joke. I’m not really the best person to break this down for you, but I’ll do my best because I’m the one you’re still looking at.

Some in the marketing community should note that this is not surprising.

I’m one of many people who didn’t think the OpenID initiative was feasible in the long run.

Well, I don’t even know what’s going on, but it has to do with FLOC, Turtledove, Cookies, Privacy Sandbox, and the data geeks between us are already preparing their dad’s jokes.

Let’s spend some time jumping into each of these.

First, let’s take a look at FLOC.

Or, according to Google:

Agricultural Labor Organizing Committee.

Commendation Medal flag?

For the love of children

Cohort associative learning?

In fact, the last one is one. That .. Yes, one of them.

What is FLOC What is FLoC? Instead of individual browser activity being tracked by everyone using third-party cookies, they have been assigned a label that puts you together with others (or cohorts) who behave the same as online. ..

Indeed, it has always worked for us in the past to be labeled with people who are completely different from you, except for some specific online behaviors that you may or may not have. went.

Dar, again the FlOCing Blippi label. That’s the last FLOCing time I got my kids to use my computer!

So what is a cookie?

First of all, I’m definitely not going to make a cookie joke here. Probably the most overkill joke in all marketing lands. It’s time for cookie jokes to die. Let’s have a funeral easily.

So what is a cookie?

Well, third-party cookies are what Google is killing, these are the little cute ones put on your device by someone other than the website you are visiting.

Cookies store data about you that cookie owners can use to display future advertisements.

First-party cookies are still allowed by Google. That is, if the site you are visiting actively stores data about you.

So the lesson of the story here is to start collecting your own data as needed, except that the cookie joke dies. That is, you don’t have to. There is no law that requires you to collect data. In fact, there isn’t even a prize for it.

So what is this privacy sandbox here?

Or, in Digiday WTF terms, Google’s privacy sandbox.

Can I check in first so that everyone is okay with Digiday? Do you guys seem a little stressed? There are many reports this year.

Regardless. The description is as follows: The privacy sandbox represents an alternative route Google offers to the advertising industry, relying on anonymized signals (not cookies) in the Chrome browser to benefit from the habit of browsing by users. I will.

I don’t know what it says.

No, but seriously, there are some interesting points here when disassembling this. First, unlike current practice, user data never leaves the browser or device. It’s actually pretty cool, your data stays with you.

Unlike that dog, I kept it in third grade no matter what happened to it. Didn’t he go to live with his friends on the farm?

The data is then anonymized and aggregated. I returned to FLOCing treatment. The good news for cohorts and labels is that random businesses on the web can’t chase you personally like the lazy guys in the alleys. *trembling*

So what does this all mean for privacy?

Fortunately, this is a step towards making your data really more private on the web. That’s a good thing! Very satisfied.

On the other hand, because the data is currency, only the giant Google can access it and use it for advertising, which may not be well suited for non-exclusive profits.

So you decide if it’s good for the industry, but this was your marketing moment.

I’m PPP Kirk, and the auction may be in your favor.

