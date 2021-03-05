13 Australian tech companies jointly approach ATO with “workshop” R & D tax incentives





Some of Australia’s largest tech companies have attempted to set a straight record with the Australian Tax Office (ATO) on where software development should be included in the R & D tax incentive (R & DTI) eligibility criteria. It was.

Atlassian’s Director of Global Public Policy, David Masters, said Friday morning in front of a special committee on financial and regulatory technology, a letter signed by 13 CEOs and the founder of an Australian technology company was tax secretary Chris. Revealed that it was sent to Jordan.

“We have taken the initiative to bring together many other innovative companies to see if we can improve our understanding of software innovation within the tax office, but conversely, the ATO is software-related. We have addressed the concerns we have regarding our allegations, “the Master said.

He hopes that this letter will mean that the industry and government can convene and “workshop” issues “as a way to move this forward” over the next few months.

The Masters continued. “At this point, I think it’s just a lack of mutual understanding and trust throughout the system. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to know if I could work with the tax office. Prove that. I think doing it outside of tax time savings and thrust is a good first step. “

According to the Masters, the signers of this letter include Atlassian, Airtasker, Bright, Canva, Culture Amp, Deputy, Health Engine, ReadyTech, With You With Me, and Startup Aus.

As part of the interim report released in September, the Commission cast support behind a request for further clarification on eligibility for software creation under R & DTI.

“The Commission has confirmed that the government released new software guidance in February 2019, but this does not seem to address concerns,” the report said.

Individual reviews of R & DTI are also underway.

The Masters warned that failure to address this would hurt Australia and local businesses.

“For Australia, the capital lost to our innovation system. For our company, which is at a competitive disadvantage to emerging innovators elsewhere,” he said.

Many signatories to the letter sent to the ATO made a similar proposal to the Prime Minister in August, setting policies that could “support the recovery and growth of Australia’s fragile startup ecosystem and tech economy.” Called for a higher level of involvement in. In the light of the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Eftpos also stood in front of the committee, and CEO Stephen Benton said he had applied for the company to become the country’s first non-governmental accredited trusted identity framework (TDIF).

“We are pleased to announce that we applied to DTA yesterday as Australia’s first non-governmentally recognized TDIF exchange,” he said. “We are working with the government to ensure that digital identity law enables a wealth of use cases throughout the economy.”

Earlier last month, Eftpos confirmed that Eftpos was interested in accreditation, Stuart Robert, Minister of Digital Transformation.

DTA is responsible for TDIF, the high-level design of federation authentication systems, and is planning to introduce a bill that would allow private sector participation.

Benton revealed that the company has been piloting a digital identity solution called ConnectID in “three states, Australian postal services, and several companies” since mid-last year.

The connectID solution is designed to work within the Federal TDIF and TrustID frameworks of the banking industry.

The test follows a proof of concept with 20 other “famous” Australian brands earlier last year.

