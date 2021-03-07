New Google Pay repeats all the same mistakes as Google Allo





The new Google Pay app, released in beta this week, marks the first step in the turmoil of Google Pay services. Existing Google Pay users are about to experience a transition that is reminiscent of the recent transition from Google Music to YouTube Music. Google is discontinuing one completely better service and replacing it with a lesser, less featured service. The funny and confusing wrinkle here is that both the old and new services are called “Google Pay”.

Please let me explain.

The old Google Pay service that has existed for years is dying. The app will be shut down in the United States on April 5th. If you continue to use the new Google Pay, you’ll need to find and download a brand new app. Setting up a new app doesn’t actually change NFC’s tap-and-pay feature, but the new Google Pay app will no longer use your Google account for P2P payments. You need to create a new account. You will not be able to send money to your new contact until the new contact downloads the new app and creates a new account. In addition, on April 5th, all payment features in the United States will be removed from the Google Pay website, and the new Google Pay will no longer support web operations. You cannot send money, view payment activity, or check your balance from your browser.

The new Google Pay is less convenient to access, not only forcing users to recreate their accounts, but also encouraging users to apply new charges for transfers to their debit cards. Older Google Pay did this for free, but newer Google Pay “charges 1.5% or $ .31 (whichever is higher) when sending with a debit card.”

Google is currently sending an email to existing users with all these details. There is also a support page link and notification at the top of pay.google.com. In the Play Store, Google has already hidden the old Google Pay app from the search results, renamed it to “Google Pay (old app)”, refreshed the app’s home screen, and sent a message to sign up for the new app. It is displayed.

Advertising New Google Pays Internet-friendly design

Oh no, this will never happen again. With Google Pay, you need to register with your mobile carrier’s SMS number.

Ron Amadeo

The website is dying because the website does not have a SIM card.

Ron Amadeo

For your reference, the actual app looks like this:

Ron Amadeo

It’s been a while since the new Google Pay app is no longer in beta, but Google seems to be making the same mistakes it made on Google Allo, one of Google’s largest messaging app flops. Google Allo was messaging. An app released in 2016, a few years after Google Hangouts. The service represents an attempt to clone Google’s WhatsApp after losing a takeover bid war with Facebook two years ago. Like New Google Pay, Allo made its debut in India and was laser targeted in India before being forced by the rest of us for some reason. Allo was completely rejected by consumers and died underwater after four months of availability. It was closed about two years later.

At Google Land, targeting apps in India builds an internet-friendly design that ignores existing Google infrastructure, data, and contacts, and is fully enhanced by the carrier’s SMS system. Means to do. Don’t use new Google Pay like Allo Your Google account (at least not for payment). Instead, you’ll need to sign up for the new Google Pay using your mobile operator’s phone number. None of your existing Google Pay contacts will be carried over and you will need to register for a new account using your carrier’s phone number. In theory, fully SMS-driven payments make it easier to register for the service in India, but in other regions where people interested in Google services generally have a Google account and multiple devices. , Inconvenient compared to rival service.

Like Google Allo, SMS-based authentication means that there is no desktop support at all. All useful features of the Google Pay website have been removed because the browser does not have a carrier SIM card and cannot be authenticated by SMS-dependent systems. Google Allo has devised a clunky QR code driven browser login process that will eventually copy WhatsApp and transfer mobile phone access to the browser (it won’t work if the phone is off / dead / lost) did). Google Pay could eventually create something like that, but it’s like a ton of work to be (and used to be) a quick monetary transaction.

SMS-based apps like Advertisement Enlarge / Google Pay only support one device at a time.

Ron Amadeo

Another SMS-based limitation of Google Pay, like Allo, is that you can only log in to one device at a time. This isn’t too much of a problem with payment apps, but older versions of Google Pay worked with smartwatches as well. This seems like a bad limitation if Google wants to revive the wearable segment.

Basically, everyone has started the old Google Pay service, so you need to join this new service and reconnect. Like YouTube Music, this is a great opportunity for Google to lose users as they are forced to reassess their app choices and set new ones. Users may move to another, more stable and more respectful platform. This move also kills the synergies between NFC’s tap-and-pay Google Pay and Send-money-to-people Google Pay. The two services are now both in one app and use completely different login methods. The new app, Google Pay NFC, will continue to use your Google account and take over your credit card.

SMS ID is not a completely infeasible solution, but it is not the future we should push when the regular account system is free, accessible and much more stable. Technically, I know I don’t own anything in the company’s cloud service, but the phone numbers associated with invoices and solvency are much more temporary than something like an email address. .. I’m sure some people have the same phone number for years, but that only happens if you’re always paying invoices every month, for years. We also trust that the infamous billing and customer service departments of local mobile operators do the right thing and spoil their phone numbers for some reason. This is definitely what happened before. You may even have the moral argument that it is wrong to tie identity to your ability to pay bills.

Another problem with SMS is that it’s much easier to use Internet services than mobile phone services. In the Venn diagram of Internet access, mobile services are small circles within a large “Internet” circle, with the option of wired internet from your local ISP. For example, my parents live in a villa in the woods and don’t use mobile phone services. This wasn’t a big deal thanks to the wired service. However, you’ll need to leave home to set up Google Pay. You will probably switch to something else.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

