Ions appear to scale up as supporters push





Aeon is the anchor for the next innovation district in Midtown, Houston. (Courtesy: Rice Management Co., Ltd.)

Exactly five years ago, Ryan-Alexander Thomas was a music teacher and band director at the Houston St. Teresa Catholic School and wanted to help his students.

I told myself, I make some online videos, these online lesson plans allow kids to take home, Thomas said. It just continued to lead to scale. And when we start looking at how we can extend our initiative, technology is actually the catalyst that enables it.

With that recognition, Thomas embarked on a journey to learn coding and programming, eventually gaining years of experience as a software engineer. His next passion was to develop apps that could connect nonprofits and individuals in need to resources available locally.

Today, apps are a reality, and Thomas has become founder and CEO thanks to an accelerator program hosted by The Ion. This is Houston’s latest effort to create space for breakthrough technology companies and foster a competitive start-up culture.

Thomas says he took this technique, which is a bit quicker to work edit, but went out of it with a cohesive and concise mission. I also went out there with a great mentor.

Thomas is one of many success stories promised by Aeon’s project planners as the 266,000-square-foot building nears completion in Houston Midtown. This is expected to create a $ 1 billion innovation zone over the next decade.

There is a lot to gain, but residents of the adjacent Third District said they were worried that they would lose in the process.

We have been working on this development from the beginning. I think the Houston economy needs innovation altogether. Uyiosa Elegon, the organizer of Houston’s Displacement and Fair Development Coalition and representing a group of more than 30 community stakeholders, said. You can deploy Microsoft. Any tech company can bring it into the field, but to be honest, inequality is still widespread.

Big picture

Ion intends to offer a lineup of accelerators designed to enhance the development of technology products across buildings, as well as workforce training opportunities and discussions designed to bring together new ideas. I promise.

To achieve this, Ion has an academic network of 10 higher education institutions and several corporate partners, providing educational events and demonstrations to students and faculty, along with a startup accelerator program.

Susanda Benport, Senior Vice President and Chief of the Greater Houston Partnership, is backed by corporate partners such as Microsoft and Chevron, and Aeon and the Innovation District are collaborating on medical science, green energy, aerospace development and more. Add to the known ecosystem. Economic Development Officer.

According to Davenport, this opportunity will blossom and all innovation work will increase exponentially.

Aeon and the next 16 acres of innovation districts join what the partnership calls the Innovation Corridor. It’s a four-mile main street from Texas Medical Center to Downtown, which includes organizations focused on other startups such as TMC3 and TMCx. , TMC Innovation Institute, Rice University OwlSpark, Accenture Houston Innovation Hub, Houston Exponential, Mass Challenge, etc.

According to Davenport, it’s the perfect blend of this innovation environment they created. All stakeholders can efficiently get together and share ideas. It leads to a richer innovation economy. These ideas sprout into the enterprise infrastructure that is already in place.

Targeted opportunities

Aeon Planner also wants to take advantage of Houston’s diversity and leverage grants to move its founders out of the undervalued community.

Jan Odegard, Interim Executive Director of The Ions, said this was always something we had to do. I think the opportunity came when we got a federal grant that helped us work and amplify that effort. We were also able to partner with Div Inc and NASA.

Houston, one of the country’s most diverse cities, ranks fifth in the nation for minority-owned start-ups, according to an analysis of data from the US Census Bureau by financial technology firm Self. Compared to 46% in San Jose, California, 5,600 startups in the Houston Metro region have about 30% minority shareholders in all companies under the age of two.

The four accelerators in the Ionstructured program are designed to transform ideas into specific start-up business target areas such as smart cities, clean energy, and aerospace, and the other is entirely focused on the founders of minorities. I’m guessing. Selected accelerator participants will have access to professionals, mentors and expertise designed to prepare the company’s market and investment.

For the most part, focal areas are designed so that they affect something specific, Odegor said.

Thomas graduated in December 2019 with the company Umanity, along with the first cohort of Ions Smart Cities Accelerators. The company currently has contracts with organizations in Texas, Ohio, Maryland, and Nashville, and plans to expand in late summer.

Despite his success, Thomas said there was more work to be done.

Black Thomas thinks this is a great first step in dealing with this contradiction. I think the next step is not only to have a founder accelerator focused on women and blacks, but also to address why the people who are giving out are more homogeneous than others.

Fair growth

Rice Management Co., the director of the Rice University Foundation, envisions a 16-acre innovation district in Midtown, just north of I-69 on Main Street.

The district’s master plan requires 3 to 5 million square feet of office, retail, and residential space. However, the entire vision requires an investment of approximately $ 1 billion and can take 10 years to complete.

Ryan Levasour, managing director of direct real estate at Rice Management, said it would let the market decide what programming would be done for these future buildings. We hope to start this year or next year in the next phase of development.

As the only landowner, Rice Management Co. can drive the construction of the district, but residents of District 3 have expressed concern and sought involvement since 2019.

HCEDD wants Rice to sign a community interests agreement with provisions to protect its neighborhood from gentrification.

In January 2020, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city would lead negotiations on an arrangement between the wider community and Rice, but HCEDD prefers an exclusive and direct agreement.

According to Elegon, he has witnessed a history of inequality that the city has managed for decades and wants to promise the community that it will do its best to reach a contractual agreement.

Rice Management Co. Sam Dike, manager of strategic initiatives at the city, defended the community engagement approach and said the city could act as a sincere partner.

Rice has never made a promise. It was about who would be part of the contractual agreement, Dyke said.

HCEDD has filed a proceeding with the Midtown Redevelopment Authority, an organization that oversees how property tax increases are invested in the region. Authorities will soon vote for $ 75 million on infrastructure in the Innovation District. HCEDD wants to provide the fund with provisions that community interest agreements will be exclusive with the group.

This is one of the most economically diverse locations, says Sekunda Joseph, a resident of District 3. The community has longed for development. They want it to actually benefit the people who live there.

Elegon said Aeon has promised to invest in innovation, workforce development and equity if the community speaks directly about the agreement.

When I went to the bank to get a small business loan, they asked about my loan repayment ability and I had the burden of proof, Mr. Elegon said. Rice Management has always had the burden of proof and did not have the ability to prove what kind of fair process it could go through.

Emma Whalen contributed to this report.

