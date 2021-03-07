Google advised mental health care when workers complained about racism and sexism





Google will not comment on the expulsion of Gebrus. However, investigators at both companies said Mr Gebble had resigned. The company declined to comment on the end of Curlies, but said in a statement that it disagreed with the characteristics of her departure from Curlies.

Curly said he hadn’t received a salary increase or promotion in response to the manager’s opinion for six years at Google. She was assigned to nine different managers during her tenure, two of whom reported to the Human Resources Department that she and her team had been abused. The majority were black women. Every time, Curly says Google was told to investigate the complaint and found nothing wrong. She said she was then offered the opportunity to take mental health support or medical leave.

Curly said in 2019 that the manager asked her which of her teammates to sleep with. After that, I showed him a lot of attitude, and it went downhill from there, Curly said. She said she experienced retaliation in the months that followed, including regular talks in front of her colleagues.

She filed a formal complaint about her experience with this manager. Then, in December 2019, Google cut her payments by $ 20,000, Curly said. Following her complaint, Curly also made a performance improvement plan. This was a formal agreement on how her work could be improved, which only added stress. After telling the HR staff that he continued to feel anxious about his work situation, he advised him to take sick leave to manage his mental health. Google refused to comment on Curly’s allegations.

She said they didn’t seem to care about my mental health.

For the first time, she took the recommended medical leave. However, Curly did not take a second vacation. She said, along with a few other employees, when they took medical leave, they returned to find out that they had a new manager or were transferred to a new part of the organization. .. These new managers didn’t receive salary increases or promotions because they didn’t know them enough to provide appropriate reviews.

I supported my family, my niece, my nephew, and my mother, but what I couldn’t do was traumatic in another way, Curly said.

April Curly.

For years, Google has emphasized its commitment to a diverse workforce. In 2014, Google became one of the first technology companies to publish the race and gender composition of its employees in its Annual Diversity Report. According to a 2020 report, Google saw a company-wide increase in black hires of less than 1% between 2019 and 2020. That year, the percentage of Latino-American employees working at Google increased by 0.2%.

But none of Google’s competitors have done so well. Apple hasn’t shared diversity data since 2018, but reports a 2% drop in the number of black employees in technical roles between 2016 and 2018. Facebook reports that the proportion of black employees in technical roles increased by 0.2% from 2019 to 2020, and increased by 0.1% company-wide. ..

Google reportedly spent $ 265 million on diversity efforts in 2014 and 2015, but that didn’t change much. From 2014 to 2019, Google increased black hiring by 2% across its employees, according to a 2020 report. According to the report, recruitment of Latin Americans increased by 0.7% between 2014 and 2019. The company hasn’t specifically disclosed the number of employees working at Google, but San Jose Mercury News last year had about 23,000 employees on its main campus in Mountain View, California, with 50,000 employees across the state. I reported that there are members. According to its own economic impact report, Google had more than 10,000 employees in New York.

Professor Meredith Broussard of New York University, who writes extensively about Silicon Valley culture, said that despite the large amount of money they spend on DEI efforts, the fact that the actual structure of the company has not changed. It means they are not taking the changes in the environment seriously. .. If tech companies really care about making their ranks more diverse, they’ll fix it.

Treatment suggestions

Before Gebrus departed, she said she regularly raised issues with Google’s treatment of women to the internal team’s mailing lists and managers. However, when her message was forwarded to a HR expert, Gebble said she advised her to look for mental health resources or take sick leave.

Well, if you have any problems, here are all these therapeutic resources. Gebble said. And I say there would be no support system to get rid of Google’s hostile work environment. I have friends. I go to dance. I already have a hobby and a cure.

According to the three current employees who attended, after Gebrus left, Google held a forum for employees to discuss racism at the company. In the first half, they said they focused on sharing the Google side of the story.

A good 20 minutes of calling only damaged her credibility. This was a clear way to show you that this could happen to you if you said, one Google employee said. Following that call, another session was held for black employees to attend a counselor to discuss concerns about the Gebras case.

People shared a really great reflection on how painful Dr. Gebuls’ firing was to them. And the therapist repeated it, saying, “Yes, yes, I heard you.” It was this pattern. Their real concern was dismissed as an emotion.

The three employees spoke anonymously because they were not allowed to speak to the press. Google declined to comment on the meeting.

Google has confirmed to NBC that it has completed an investigation into the expulsion of Gebrus, but did not disclose the findings. According to Axios, the company will implement new steps to handle employee quitting and increase staff to handle employee retention.

Workplace diversity and inclusion experts say that it is common for HR professionals to ignore discrimination and use mental health and well-being as tactics to participate in it.

The broader pattern of HR continues to create problems that are not supportive, discriminatory or perpetrators of discrimination, but who have been discriminated against in some way, as the pattern we have seen in our research. Laura Morgan said Roberts, a professor at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and co-editor of the book “Race, Work, Leadership.”

Not sick

White, current and former Google employees say they received similar treatment from HR when talking about the issue of racial and gender discrimination in the company.

In late 2018, Claire Stapleton, who worked for Google for 12 years, helped hold a strike to protest how the company handled allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The demonstration went after a New York Times survey detailing how the Android creator received a $ 90 million severance pay, even though he found the allegations of sexual assault to be credible. I was severed.

Claire Stapleton helped host a 2018 strike on Google. DinaLitovsky / Redux

After organizing the protest, Stapleton said her manager complained to HR that she had demoted her. She wanted to provide an intermediary to help HR find a solution. Instead, the HR counselor told Stapleton to try mindfulness techniques to improve relationships with the manager. Another HR manager recommended talking to a third manager who specializes in employee benefits. The official said she suggested that Stapleton take sick leave.

I was filing a retaliation claim, and she said, oh, but did anyone tell you about medical leave? And I said, yes, I know what a medical vacation is, but that’s not what I need. I am not sick. And she wasn’t, oh no, no, no. We always put people on it, “said Stapleton.

She did not take sick leave, but resigned instead.

Google states that employees raise concerns and provide multiple ways to investigate all retaliation reports. If an employee considers taking leave or wants to use accommodation at work, Google’s benefits team will work with the individual in the next step.

In 2019, another current Google employee who spoke anonymously in white because he was not allowed to speak to the news media expressed concern about the wage gap between white and black employees with similar levels of experience. Did. He wanted one of his black colleagues to raise his salary. Instead, he said he was ignored and told to stop asking about it.

A few months later, I didn’t even seem to be able to appear at work the other day in the way they were dragging me, employees said. And basically at the end I said I needed some options, and the HR department said you could accept retirement or take medical leave.

On February 5, Margaret Mitchell, another leader of Google’s ethics AI team who worked under Gebru, wrote in a blog post that Gebru was completely mistreated and terribly despised. She deserves an apology. On February 19, Mitchell announced that Im had been fired. Google confirmed that Mitchells had fired at NBC and said it violated the company’s code of conduct by removing documents and employee data from Google’s internal systems.

In a statement after Mitchell was dismissed, I used my position to raise concerns about racial and gender inequality and raise deep questions about Google’s dismissal of Dr. Gebble. He said he did. Being fired now is devastating.

