Technology could widen the gender gap in STEM





Women have long been undervalued in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) professions. The advent of technologies such as AI and 5G also brings new opportunities and exciting possibilities, but there is also the danger that this could widen the gender gap. ..

It’s not surprising to know that STEM’s work will grow rapidly over the next decade. However, women are undervalued in these professions, and women may miss new opportunities. In Australia, 27% of workers in the STEM profession were women in 2019, according to the government’s STEM Equity Monitor.

Gender stereotypes about what women’s work is can start early and be strengthened in schools and other areas of life. Normalizing the mood around women in STEM careers can help young women see it as a career option open to all women and requires special qualities and talents. Not.

Once in the workforce, institutional prejudices can lead to more women and people of color leaving the STEM profession. This reduces diversity and further strengthens the bias of new technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML). Because AI reflects the embedded values ​​of society determined by the coder, structural gender and racial inequality unknowingly affect the assumptions and algorithms used and reflect these biases. Produce results.

If you don’t have enough women to get a STEM degree and stay in the STEM profession, how can you make technology explain women as a result? With 5G, you can see how health, transportation, and entertainment change, to name just a few. However, it cannot be ignored that accurate data related to women is needed to avoid prejudice against these new innovations.

“The initiative is most likely to succeed when it is fully accepted and supported by governments, educators and employers.”

There is still much work to be done to find ways to repackage the STEM domain to appeal to women and transparently encourage and promote women’s career and life choices. We need to support the full participation of women for career advancement and as an important factor in reducing unconscious technical gender bias. Every initiative is most likely to succeed when it is fully accepted and supported by governments, educators and employers to make a difference.

Basic laws, such as anti-discrimination laws that exist at both the federal and state levels of Australia, are the frameworks we already have to prevent discrimination against groups of people. I understand that some groups need to be protected, but there is still no way to make a general statement about the rights that women and humans expect when living in modern times, such as the Bill of Rights. society. Given that technology is now the basis of our lives, the issue of rights and equality must be technology-neutral in any formal framework.

And we cannot overlook the need to think things globally. Technology will allow you to do anything from anywhere on the Internet, but cross-border data flow and communication, security and sovereignty are still important and will always be. But when it comes to cross-border regulation to support the benefits of technology, there are harmony benefits. This is a medium that knows no limits.

In technology, like the rest of the economy and society, regulation is evidence-based and works best when you find the right balance. The goal is always to foster innovation and entrepreneurship while promoting important protections such as environment, public health and safety, rights and equality. It can provide guardrails and investment certainty leading to new developments. Technology does not need to increase stigma or discrimination, and regulations can indicate where they may be protected.

The jurisdiction has a variety of controls, from communications to vaccine approval, and many things had to be coordinated last year. It’s interesting to see if everything goes back when you get out of the pandemic. We have the opportunity to incorporate some of these learnings for further analysis and potentially regulation to support the changes that have resulted from the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has many implications for the economy and workforce, placing a much greater burden on families in terms of care and education responsibilities. If you’re not careful, women tend to work, which can delay them even further. This means that as the adoption of new technologies accelerates, fewer women will participate in the competition. Yet at the same time, last year’s experience, when many of us worked from home, has worked for women and provided something clear, formal work structures such as strict 9-5 in the office. Destroyed some of the perspectives on how women can successfully shift time and place if left to create our own work environment.

Technologies like 5G enable decentralized work styles and provide us with the opportunity to reduce the barriers to entry for women in organizations. AI can automate repetitive rule-based tasks and transform many jobs. Among the many lessons learned last year, effective remotework has great potential to improve workplace equality. With regard to women’s participation in the STEM profession, this plays a central role in reducing unconscious gender bias in the technology that underpins all of our lives. Regulation can play a role in guiding the rights, protection and programs to support the goal of equal participation of women.

