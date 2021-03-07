Google workers explain why they joined the union





In November 2019, Google employees gathered and accused management of retaliating against some workers in the company and showing a lack of transparency.

Organized workers arrived in Silicon Valley earlier this year when employees of Google’s parent company Alphabet formed the Alphabet Workers Union. This is the first union open to employees of all alphabets around the world, including temporary workers, vendors and contractors, who make up more than half of the company’s workforce.

With more than 800 members, the union accounts for less than 1% of Alphabet’s current workforce, but its relatively small size does not prevent it from taking action and achieving results. ..

AWU filed its first complaint with the National Labor Relations Board in early February on behalf of contractor Shannon Wait. ShannonWait was temporarily suspended after complaining about the status of the data center where she works. Less than a week after she filed a complaint, Waite posted on Twitter that she was invited to return to work, citing the case as evidence that the Alphabet union had “legitimate power.” Quoted.

The union is the result of a long struggle between activist employees and Alphabet’s leadership over how to resolve conflicts within the enterprise and how to deploy Google’s powerful technology. The disagreement dates back to 2018, revealing two secret projects that some employees say are inconsistent with the company’s “don’t be evil” motto.

Project Mavenhad Google has developed AI for potentially weaponized drones, and Project Dragonfly has been involved in developing a search engine for the Chinese market that enables government censorship and tracking.

“The biggest concern we had was that the people on the project [Dragonfly] “It was similar to Project Maven,” said Chewy Shaw, vice chairman of the Alphabet Trade Union.

In both cases, employees organized campaigns against secret projects. Since then, Google has reportedly decided not to update or start either project.

Lessons from those struggles have found a way to the seven guiding values ​​of the Alphabet Workers Union. One is transparency and the other is the development of a “comfortable environment free of harassment, prejudice, discrimination and retaliation.”

Google has a policy against harassment and retaliation and shares it publicly. A Google spokeswoman said, “To keep Google complaints from being heard, we report concerns, including anonymity, and provide employees with multiple channels to investigate all allegations of retaliation. I’m doing it. ” “Nevertheless, over the years, some employees have stated that these policies do not always serve their intended purpose.”

An important example is the handling of Google’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Andy Rubin, a former Google executive and creator of the Android mobile operating system. In October 2018, the New York Times reported that when Google left the company in 2014, it paid Rubin $ 90 million as part of its severance pay.

The revelation triggered the Google Walkout for Real Change, which was launched on the streets in November 2018 by about 20,000 Google employees protesting. One of the strike’s organizers, former Google employee Meredith Whittaker, told CNET in the video above that it was “the biggest work behavior ever in technology.”

Members of the Alphabet Workers Union are showing solidarity during the Zoom meeting.

Alphabet Workers Union

Shaw continues to form unions with the dismissal and turnover of several candid employees, including strike organizers such as Whittaker and Thanksgiving Four (sometimes called Fired Five, including Kathryn Spiers). He said he concluded that it was the best way to continue. I’m having a hard time in the company.

So far, the union has focused primarily on discussions with workers and does not rush to attend regular roundtable discussions with company leaders, Shaw said. However, Shaw added that the union would be happy to work with company leaders to “open up space for workers to have a say.”

Google’s People Operations Director, Kara Silverstein, told CNET that the company has worked hard to create a supportive and rewarding workplace for its employees. “Of course, our employees protect the rights of the workers we support,” she said. “But as always, we continue to be directly involved with all our employees.”

The alphabet isn’t the only technology giant facing the growing labor movement. In Bessemer, Alabama, a group of Amazon workers pursue their own union ambitions. Workers must vote by the end of March whether retail, wholesale and department store federations should represent them. The number of votes will start on March 30th.

“We need to organize our technology because of its profound power over our core social institutions,” said Whittaker. “I think my current job is to build [the Alphabet Workers Union] To something bold and bold enough to fight for both the demands of social justice and the problems of bread and butter and to realize that they are inseparable. ”

