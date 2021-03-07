Apple’s $ 1000 AR headset in 2022, Apple Glass in 2025, and contact lenses in 2030





Apple will announce its first foray into augmented reality hardware in mid-2022. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that a few years later, Apple Glass will be released in 2025, with the possibility of releasing contact lenses by 2030.

Apple is rumored to have been working on its own mixed reality head-mounted display for quite some years. According to a note to TF Securities investors that AppleInsider saw on Sunday, it seems that the general public will have to wait a little longer before they can enjoy the device.

In outlining the roadmap for Apple’s AR efforts, Ming-Chi Kuo said AR and MR will be “the next key technology to define innovative human-machine interfaces for electronics products.” Insist. However, while virtual reality devices will be a niche, MR and AR hardware are expected to become mainstream in the future.

Apple is expected to roll out AR and MR products in three stages, initially “helmet type” in 2022. Then, in 2025, “glass-type” products will follow, followed by contact lens-based hardware between 2030 and 2040. ..

This is a bit behind Kuo’s expected schedule, as the January note highlighted the idea of ​​AR hardware to be released in 2021. However, a previous note from TF Securities proposed a 2022 launch.

According to analysts, the first helmet provides both AR and VR experiences, while later products are likely to handle only MR and AR applications.

Apple is believed to have several prototypes of helmets that weigh between 200 and 300 grams, but are expected to weigh less than 200 grams. Using Sony’s micro OLED display and optical modules, it will be possible to provide a “see-through AR experience” as well as VR.

Sony may not necessarily be the micro OLED display producer Apple has in mind, as TSMC was said to be working on this technology in February.

Because headsets use complex product designs that are “better than the iPhone,” Apple could set prices around $ 1,000. That’s well below one report in February, and it’s believed that it could cost consumers around $ 3,000.

With independent computing power and storage, you don’t need a host device to work like many other VR or AR headsets. However, the first generation will be “positioned more like a portable product than a mobile product” until technology improves.

Apple considers integrating headsets with video-related applications such as Apple TV + and Apple Arcade as one of its key selling points. In addition, due to the high hardware specifications, it is expected to provide “an immersive experience that is significantly superior to existing VR products.”

It is believed that Apple has not yet advanced to prototypes, as it takes time to develop eyeglasses. It allegedly uses Apple-developed technology similar to optical waveguides to provide a see-through AR experience.

Again, the glasses are expected to have independent computing power and storage, making them more positioned as mobile products. It may be offered as a parallel device line with the helmet to provide a “mobile + AR” experience rather than the immersive feeling of the helmet.

The integration with Apple Car is also expected to “provide an innovative user experience.”

Regarding contact lenses, “the release schedule is uncertain” at this time, but it is scheduled to be shipped after 2030. No major details regarding contact lenses are provided, except for general technical suggestions.

Kuo writes that contact lenses bring electronics “from the era of visible computing to invisible computing” by effectively removing physical devices from view.

Not surprisingly, given the visibility of current technology trends, small hardware is “unlikely to have independent computing power and storage.”

