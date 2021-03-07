Formative AI and decentralized cloud among the four megatrends of MIPS2021





United Arab Emirates, Dubai, March 4, 2021: Three Trends in 2020 – Aggregation, Automation and Expansion have been replaced by four megatrends in 2021’s annual MIPS 2021. Forming AI, distributed cloud, complex architecture, and digital ethics were revealed as follows. Milestone Systems’ four megatrends in the video industry show how quickly new technologies are shaping new trends.

The first virtual MIPS conference, held on March 1st and 2nd, was attended by nearly 5,000 participants from technology partners, end customers and the media. The virtual event brought together this rich community of EMEA, APAC, American video, security, and technology solution partners to discuss the evolution of innovation and the formation of the next.

Shaping the New Next is an invitation to join us so that we can make positive changes together. Today, there is a unique momentum in our industry in society, and we look at this opportunity in terms of both business, people, and technology. These are the driving forces behind the industry’s continued success, “said Malou Toft, EMEA milestone VP, in a keynote speech.

2021 megatrends

Formative AI refers to a new set of AI-enabled technologies that can change dynamically in response to changing circumstances. These technologies allow application developers and UX designers to create solutions using AI-enabled tools.

Decentralized cloud computing is the first cloud model to incorporate the physical location of services provided by the cloud as part of its definition. It’s a next-generation cloud computing that extends the reach and use cases of the cloud while retaining the benefits of cloud computing.

The composite architecture allows the integration to work seamlessly, enabling enterprises to shift in response to changing requirements without having to rebuild or reinstall the solution. The composite architecture allows open data fabrics to offer a variety of core and add-on solutions.

One of the trends in digital ethics focuses on ensuring the ethical, transparent and accountable use of AI technology in a way that is consistent with user expectations, organizational values, and social laws and norms. It is a responsible AI that I guessed. Responsible AI prevents the use of biased data and algorithms and ensures that automated decisions are justified and accountable.

Future regional planning

Milestone Systems CTOBjorn Skou Eilertsen

Milestone also leverages a distributed cloud and composite architecture to increase organizational agility with XProtect, Milestone’s industry-leading video management software, to address new challenges in the Middle East and beyond. Unveiled plans to focus on management video management.

Milestones are 2021 at EMEA for multiple reasons, including the vast amount of technology at hand that has accelerated the development of new and innovative solutions that help businesses and society navigate in the post-pandemic world. Predicting the success of the year. They see a clear mind shift in society and new market perceptions, facilitating the relevance and readiness of more intelligent sensors and video technologies.

In the Middle East, for example, healthcare is an industry that has greatly benefited from adopting video technology during a pandemic. Medical tourism is part of the region’s general economic impetus, and healthcare continues to be an important area of ​​the region along with retail, leisure and hospitality.

Smart cities are another fast-growing area where innovative technologies improve quality of life, reduce the environmental impact of urbanization, and enable smoother daily services. In the Middle East, these initiatives are driven primarily by government. In short, this could be the single largest industry in the future.

The MIPS event included products and programs from major brands such as Axis Communications, Dell, Intel and Lenel S2. MIPS 2021 concludes with the hope that this year will be a new beginning, an incredible resurgence, and the world will be back in sync.

For the next four weeks, the conference will be available free of charge in four different languages.

Register here to access our free meetings: MIPS registration page (webflow.io)

