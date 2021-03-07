Google says it wants a privacy-first web, here’s what it really means





This week, Google welcomed the move to the Privacy First Web and moved to close third-party cookies. But what does that really mean if rivals like Apple use privacy as their own selling point?

Google is one of several big tech companies that people are familiar with overstatement. Most of this information is collected by tracking users across the web, so you might be surprised to learn that Google has announced that it will stop this privacy breach.

The move to phase out third-party cookies in the Google Chrome browser was first announced in January 2020.

In this week’s blog, Google’s director of product management, advertising privacy and trust welcomes the move to a privacy-first web and uses third-party cookies to track browsing users. I explained the company’s decision to stop.

[The use of third-party cookies to track people] This has led to a decline in trust. If digital advertising doesn’t evolve to address the growing concerns people have about how privacy and personal identities are used, it jeopardizes the future of the free and open Web.

Google knows that trust is an important factor in user decision making. Take a look at Apple’s privacy approach.

The keyword here is trust. People are starting to notice more that things like Google and Facebook are tracking every move they make, and what do you guess? They don’t like it. This has led to a number of initiatives from Apple, including the upcoming release of iOS 14.5 features that spell out the end of advertiser identifiers (IDFAs).

Apple’s approach to privacy is popular. It effectively marketed itself as a superhero wearing a Big Tech cape, and it’s no wonder Google wants part of this pie.

With this in mind, Google announced on its blog that not many people suspected replacing third-party cookie tracking with alternative user-level identifiers.

Today, when third-party cookies are phased out, we have made it clear that we will not create alternative identifiers or use them in our products to track individuals browsing the Web.

What Google uses instead of third-party cookies and why it matters

This clearly raises the question: what does Google use instead? Google says it plans to use what is called the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) as part of the so-called privacy sandbox. It claims that individuals can be hidden among a large number of people with common interests.

However, as the Inc.com article points out, this collects information about your web activity only in your browser, not on the Google server, to identify you as part of the group.

Chrome knows you’re browsing a new golf club and then creates an interesting profile and identifies you as part of FloC instead of an ad network that displays golf club ads on the internet. I will. Later, advertisers can bid to display ads, explains Inc.coms Jason Aten, a 40-year-old dad who likes to play golf.

Another critic is EFF, a privacy-focused organization that says FloC is a terrible idea.

FLoC is a new way to get your browser to perform profiling that third-party trackers have done on their own. In this case, summarize your recent browsing activity into an action label and share it with your website or advertiser.

This technology avoids the privacy risk of third-party cookies, but creates new cookies in the process. It can also exacerbate many of the worst non-privacy issues related to behavioral advertising, such as discrimination and predatory targeting.

Inc.com articles also point out that much of this is about control. Google is so active in developing technology that comes after third-party tracking, so you have control over everything that comes after third-party tracking.

In other words, it wants to control its own destiny.

The Privacy Sandbox is an effort made in collaboration with the web community to reduce personal tracking while maintaining a free and open web, says Marshall Vale, Google Product Manager for the Privacy Sandbox. ..

He states that FLoC is a proposal for interest-based advertising based on large anonymous groups rather than individuals like today’s third-party cookies.

According to Vale, FLoC is working to remove groups that may reveal delicate categories such as race, sexuality, and personal difficulties without knowing why they are sensitive. He adds that he will be given control to completely opt out of FLoC.

Google’s business model is based on monetization data for advertising

It’s worth remembering that Google’s core business model is based on advertising. The product is free, so you pay by other means.

Jake Moore, a cybersecurity specialist at ESET, said that, like most large tech companies, Google’s business model monetizes data and the wealth of personal information it has in the form of ads. I’m focusing on what I can do.

He warns that just because the traditional way of selling personal information to advertisers is gradually being phased out doesn’t mean that big tech companies are still wearing hats.

Technology companies need to be more creative about how they can operate without crossing critical boundaries of people’s privacy. Google knows a lot about us without trying, but there are many ways to do this without cookies.

One method is fingerprinting. Fingerprints try to identify users by using data about the device, such as IP and device type. Advertisers who purchase this data may not know your personal information, such as your username, but can successfully follow this user on the Internet and send you particularly targeted ads. Moore warns.

Sean Wright, application security SME leader at Immersive Labs, adds that Google’s privacy move is a matter of course, and Chrome browsers are ultimately catching up with privacy-focused browsers such as Safari and Firefox. Advertising is one of Google’s main business models, so I’m skeptical of their privacy-first claim.

If you care about privacy, it makes sense to avoid products that have a history of collecting user data. For example, Wright recommends using a privacy-focused browser such as Brave or Firefox instead of Chrome if you have concerns. They don’t face the same conflicts of interest as Google.

There is no doubt that people are starting to care more about their privacy. It’s true that Apple has jumped into this trend, but for Google, where past data-gathering behavior has often been criticized, the transition may not be that easy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

