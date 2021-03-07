Ancient Gods Part 2 New Art Revealed [Update]





Update: Bethesda confirmed on Twitter that he needs to share more about DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 in just over a week on March 15th. At that time, a new teaser trailer will be released. The publisher also shared new key art leaked earlier in the day.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part TwoTeaser Trailer on 03.15.2021 pic.twitter.com/77pXRpqNqg

— DOOM (@DOOM) March 7, 2021

The original story is below.

—

Last week there was a lot of activity at DOOM Eternal and the next DLC The Ancient Gods Part 2. Just a few days ago, the results of the next expansion appeared on Steam, indicating that some sort of release seemed imminent. Bethesda is now erroneously leaking new art and screenshots of the game on its official website, and it looks like its arrival is imminent.

Warning: Some slight spoilers of DOOM Eternal: Ancient gods may be present below. Read at your own risk.

Today’s Bethesda store temporarily pops up a new list of DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2, accompanied by some new DLC looks. Perhaps the most notable of this leak is the new key art form of the second part of the extension. Art is like a Doomslayer taking on an enemy in new sword-wielding armor. On the contrary, Doom Slayer has a huge hammer in his hand. This is very noteworthy. At this time, the Hammer Weapon type has not appeared in DOOM Eternal. This seems to indicate that this new beating tool will be offered to players in Ancient Gods Part 2.

Some screenshots. pic.twitter.com/mhl695WBUw

— Okami Gaming (@ Okami13_) March 7, 2021

As for screenshots, they mainly give us some ideas of where the ancient gods Part 2 takes the player. Locales are very diverse, including dark fortresses, monasteries that look like heaven, and abandoned green towns.

The only downside is that at this time no exact release date for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 has been provided or found within this leak. Again, given how much new information related to this DLC has been leaked in the last few days, Bethesda and id Software seem to be trying to break the silence next week. Based on everything we’ve learned recently, the release seems to be coming soon.

DOOM Eternal: With the release of The Ancient Gods Part 2, it will be available to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC users. DLC will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but such a release of this iteration has not yet been described in detail.

Will this new art from DOOM Eternal make you more excited about DLC’s final work? Let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.







