Call of Duty: Mobile Sees New Napalm Score Streak in Season 2 Update





Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed more information about the upcoming Season 2 update. First, Activision confirmed that the new season is called “Reconing Day.” Apart from the name, the developers are also seeing the addition of new score streaks. This is called napalm.

Call of Duty: Mobile-Napalm Details

Call for air support! Deploy new Scorestreak, Napalm and wipe out enemies in your path!

Next week, it will appear on #CODMobile as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/UiemxRGc4u

— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 6, 2021

Napalm’s score streak allows players to call planes and set fire from the sky. When activating Scorestreak, the player must select an aircraft flight patch. The plane then flies across the map, dropping a napalm bomb along the way. Fire from napalm also produces smoke. This obscures eyesight. The developers have not yet revealed the points that players must accumulate in order to call the score streak. Perhaps the player will be able to shoot down the plane as it moves on the map.

The new Napalm Score Streak may be unlocked when a player reaches a certain tier with a Season 2 Free Battle Pass. If not, it should be available via seasonal or feature challenges.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2

In addition to the new score stream, players can also acquire two new weapons. This includes the ASVAL assault rifle and the SPR208 sniper rifle. One of these weapons should be available from the beginning through a free Battle Pass. The other will be available later through the Season Challenge.

Two maps have also been identified in the Season 2 update. This includes the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Shoot House map. The other is a new version of Shipment. This brings a more modern aesthetic to the Shipment 1944 map. The new Season 2 update should be available sooner, not later.

