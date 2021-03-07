Phishing attacks use fake Google reCAPTCHA





Zscaler states that it has prevented more than 2,500 phishing attacks Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • On March 7, 2021, an attacker steals login credentials via a fake Google reCAPTCHA screen. Photo: pixabay

Microsoft-themed phishing campaigns are using fake Google reCAPTCHA in an attempt to steal credentials from senior employees in various organizations, a new report from security firm Zscaler said. The company added that it has prevented more than 2,500 phishing emails related to the campaign.

See also: Illuminations Summit: Poker and Cybersecurity: A game of skills, not luck

ThreatLabZ, Zscaler’s threat research team that identified the latest campaign, said phishing attacks have been active since December 2020, primarily targeting senior employees in the banking sector.

Attack tactics

The campaign begins with the attacker sending the victim a phishing email that appears to have been sent by the unified communications system used to streamline corporate communications. This email contains a malicious email attachment.

When the victim opens the attached HTML file, they are redirected to a .xyz phishing domain disguised as a legitimate Google reCAPTCHA page to trick the user.

After reCAPTCHA is verified, the victim will be sent to a fake Microsoft login phishing page. When the victim enters their login credentials on the attacker’s site, they see a fake message that “verification was successful” to add legitimacy to the campaign.

“These attacks can be categorized as BEC, but in this case the sender involves the use of the common unified communications system used by the organization,” said Gayathri Anbalagan, principal investigator of the Zscaler study. I will point out. “This campaign cannot be attributed to a particular threat actor, but looking at operational themes and target profiles, it could be a single coordinated campaign.”

Social engineering campaign

Since the beginning of the pandemic, hackers have relied on advanced social engineering tactics for credential theft.

In January, security firm Trend Micro discovered a targeted phishing campaign that used a fake Microsoft Office 365 update to steal email credentials from executives (see Phishing Campaign Features Fake Office 365 Update). ..

In August 2020, Trend Micro discovered a business email infringement scam targeting executive Office 365 accounts of more than 1,000 companies worldwide (BEC scams target executive Office 365 accounts). ).

In July 2020, a report from security firm Abnormal Security reported that hackers were mimicking automatic messages from Microsoft SharePoint for phishing campaigns attempting to steal Office 365 credentials (“Fake SharePoint in phishing campaigns”. Use alerts “).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos