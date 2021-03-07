Do you want to charge your car over the road? “It has no revenue model”





In Aachen, Germany, a team of scientists at the North Rhine-Westphalia Institute of Technology will investigate whether electric trucks can be charged on the road while driving. This requires two coils, just like charging an electric toothbrush. A so-called fixed coil built into the road and a second coil mounted under the truck. The fixed coil detects that a track with an induction coil is nearby and activates the induction field. Inductinfra, as the name implies, has received 1.9 million grants from the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure over a two-year period. Scientists use this time to see if it is technically feasible.

Germany does not have the first in this. Gotland, Sweden, has a 1.5km road with the same technology. Elect Reon of Israel reports that the first test was successful in the 200m section at speeds up to 60km / h. According to the company that built the road in Sweden, the system does more than just provide enough energy to power the truck. It also provides enough power to keep the truck driving on normal roads. Sounds promising, but is it feasible?

ping! The email to Carlo van de Weijer has just been sent and the reply has already been counterattacked. “I don’t think this is nonsense and notable.” Van de Weijer is the director of EAISI at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, advising businesses and ministries on the future of mobility. So it’s time to make a phone call. With a laugh, he picked up the phone. “I actually thought I got rid of this pretty desperate tech push solution.”

Grandpa says

Scientists were already talking about dynamic inductive charging when he was still doing research. “Then it becomes a matter of’Grandpa says’, how long ago. But such projects are still done on a regular basis. I understand why. Of course, it’s technical. It’s a dream, but it’s a little far from reality. “

Apart from all the technical challenges that this guided route must provide, such as power loss, potential radiation, distance between coils, there is another reason Van de Weijer opposes this plan. In this system, all complex technologies are included in the infrastructure. As a result, this system is very expensive and most importantly not scalable. “

Take the Internet as an example. This is when the infrastructure consists primarily of simple cables and all intelligence is on the computer and all other devices connected to it. By definition, a smart system consists of smart clients and servers connected to the dam infrastructure. Exactly the same applies to mobility. Keep the road as simple as possible. Cars are getting smarter, battery technology is advancing, and there are more and more faster charging stations. That is the real development. In that respect, such a guided road is a step in the wrong direction, “Vandeweiger explains.

It’s healthy to stop for 30 minutes

But above all, he wonders what kind of problem this solves. “Motorists recommend taking a 15-minute break every two hours in the car. It’s finally done with electric drive. Most EVs run about 300-400km on a full battery. Larger cars can go up to 600 kilometers, Tesla claims to go up to 1000 kilometers. Fast chargers are getting better and better, and you can drive another 300 kilometers in 30 minutes at the charging station. Do you need to build a system that now costs billions of dollars because you don’t want your hands to stop for 30 minutes? Then they’re really spoiled kid, “he says with a laugh.

The cost of this project is enormous, says Maarten Steinbuch, a TU / e professor. “It’s indescribably expensive. It’s nonsense to break a road and fill it with copper coils. Battery technology is advancing so fast now that it’s much better to fill a truck with a battery pack than this solution. It’s cheap. You can do math behind the beer mat. “

A small part of the total cost

“More,” adds Vande Weijer. “In time, you can also run trucks on synthetic diesel or green hydrogen. This costs only a small portion of inductive charging and is much less invasive. Production of huge amounts of copper and steel. The CO2 emissions emitted by are enormous due to the small savings it offers. That’s also a bad idea. “

Steinbuch also believes that infrastructure needs to remain as simple as possible above all else. “That’s how to keep the A-to-B move affordable. It’s really unwise to squeeze a road full of technology. You need to change the entire system, and making such changes is It’s not easy. It makes it unnecessarily expensive. About 2 million projects currently underway in Germany are probably sufficient for test lanes. Road networks with this technology are actually dozens. It costs hundreds of millions. Why? Within a few years, battery technology will be so advanced that this system will become obsolete. Of course, I’m always in favor of research, but to apply it on a large scale. I can’t find a profit model for. “

