Everything we know with the new JRPG by FINAL FANTASY VI staff





March 7, 2021

Fantasian is a new turn-based JRPG inspired by FF6 by Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu.

Mistwalker and former FINAL FANTASY director Hironobu Sakaguchi reveal new Fantasia details at the Famitsu-sponsored Game Live Japan event on March 7, including details on the combat system, new screenshots, and release date estimates. Did. I’ve summarized everything below. The bottom of the story also includes some trailers and screenshots.

Hironobu Sakaguchi is a fantasia producer and story writer. The game director is Takuto Nakamura. And Saho Nishikawa will be in charge of the promotion. Yoshinori Kitase, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Producer, also participated as a guest in the final part of the Fantasia segment.

Fantasian is a new JPRG by Mistwalker, exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Fantasian will be released on Apple Arcade in both Japanese and English. The release date for Fantasian has not yet been announced by Mistwalker, except that it will be announced shortly.

Why did Hironobu Sakaguchi decide to make Fantasia?

Hironobu Sakaguchi explained that he came up with the idea of ​​Fantasia following the live stream series. Where he and some of the former FINAL FANTASY VI staff played the game live in 2018. The stream included designer Kazuko Shibuya.

Fantasia uses diorama aesthetics for graphics

Fantasia is especially a diorama game. Hironobu Sakaguchi explained that the live play of FF6 was played on an old CRT television. So he came up with the idea of ​​using a diorama to give the player a nostalgic, old-school feel.

The Fantasia developers have asked 150 craftsmen all over Japan to make everywhere in the game. After that, the diorama was reproduced in the game. Fantasia has a total of over 150 dioramas. Hironobu Sakaguchi jokingly said that one day he could exhibit a diorama at a museum.

Nobuo Uematsu composes all music in Fantasia

Nobuo Uematsu, known for the Final Fantasy game OST, composed all the music in Fantasia. There are over 60 tracks in all.

Fantasia Features Trailer Famitsu Edition Describes Combat System and Dimension System

The trailer is on the 6:07:25 time stamp. There are more gameplay footage than the Features trailer version released in early March.

Fantasia uses a standard JRPG turn-based combat system for random encounters.

Fantasia has a combat system similar to Old School Final Fantasy compared to action-oriented ones like Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, there is no ATB and it is 100% turn-based. However, players can trigger Dimengeon to capture enemies they normally encounter and send them to another dimension. At any time, the player can then enter Dimensioneon and fight all previously captured enemies at once.

Hironobu Sakaguchi explained that thanks to Fantasia’s touch control, he came up with the idea for the Dimensioneon system.

Imagine touching your chest on the map with your finger and the hero will start moving towards your chest. However, it will trigger a random encounter. At the end of the battle, the hero gets stuck again and needs to touch his chest again. The Dimengeon system prevents this situation.

At Dimengeon, you can initially stock up to 30 enemies. If there are too many, they will be displayed as continuous waves. There are also special gimmicks to facilitate combat. Players can upgrade Dimengeon’s limits beyond 30 enemies.

Combat systems include, to give a mainstream example, an aiming system similar to the Chrono Trigger. In addition, certain skills attack in a straight line, while some skills have a curved trajectory. You can aim for skills that attack as many enemies as possible.

How long does it take to defeat Fantasia?

According to what was revealed in the stream, it will take 20-60 hours to complete the fantasia. It depends on whether they focus on the main story.

In addition, Fantasia is divided into two parts. Similar to FINAL FANTASY VI. The first part is easy. The second part, on the other hand, contains many side quests. You know what Im is talking about when you play FF6.

Fantasia party member

A total of 8 party members will participate. Three party members fight in battle. However, from the second half of the game, you are free to switch between eight party members during the battle.

Fantasia story

Fantasia is a mixture of different worlds. From a fantasy-themed world of magic and monsters. For words with the theme of technology with robots. Each world is layered together and connected together.

The Fantasian segment of the Game Live Japan stream begins with a 5:57:49 timestamp linked below.

The last part of the segment included a talk show by Yoshinori Kitase and Hironobu Sakaguchi. If you can speak Japanese, it’s definitely interesting to hear. To learn more about the development story behind Fantasia. Please let us know as soon as possible to learn more about Fantasian and its release date on Apple Arcade.

