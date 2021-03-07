OPPO will become the top smartphone brand in China in January





OPPO, one of the three smartphone brands owned by major BBK Electronics, became the first smartphone brand in China, said technology analyst Counterpoint Research, adding that this was achieved in January. It was. OPPO was also the top 5G brand in the price range below US $ 600 (A $ 780).

In a statement written by senior analyst Varun Mishra, Counterpoint said OPPO’s market share reached 21% in January, with sales up 33% month-on-month and 26% year-on-year.

OPPO was followed by stable in vivo (20%), Huawei, Apple and Xiaomi (all 16%), the company said. BBK also owns the OnePlus brand, but it also has a share in another fast-growing brand, realme.

Mishra commented: “OPPO successfully relocated its product line in 2020. OPPO wins an affordable premium segment with brand changes to the Reno series and the launch of higher-performance devices at a lower price than its predecessor. I was able to.

“The strong momentum of the A-series in the mid-segment has strengthened OPPO’s product portfolio and was able to meet China’s 5G demand in a wide range of prices, further helped by Huawei’s decline.

Huawei, along with budget brand Honor, which went on sale in November, has been steadily losing market share in the Chinese market due to a shortage of parts as a result of US sanctions, Mishra said.

He pointed out that inventories of Huawei’s key components are declining. The company was unable to procure parts for 5G models and reduced sales, adding that more than 65% of the devices currently sold in China are 5G capable.

“In order to maximize the exhausted parts inventory, Huawei has shifted its focus to the premium segment and sells only high-margin products,” the statement said. “This also left a gap in the middle segment of the market.

“Due to supply shortages, Chinese distributors are also shrinking Huawei’s business and shifting to other brands. OPPO’s growth is partly due to Huawei’s decline, a trend in Xiaomi and in vivo. Also brought benefits.

“Xiaomi has benefited most from the decline in Huawei’s online share, but OPPO and vivo have won the offline segment. At peak times, Huawei has over 10,000 retail and experience stores across China. This number has declined since the fourth quarter of 2020. “”

According to Mishra, OPPO’s Reno 5 series, Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +, have been top performers since the rebranding exercises.

Apart from having better cameras, screens, chipsets, charging standards and 5G capabilities, the Reno 5 was also cheaper than its predecessor.

