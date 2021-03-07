How to test new browser features using Google’s Chrome Labs





Google has added new features to Google Chrome Canary. This makes it easy for users to test new hidden features under development.

When Google creates a new browser feature, it will first be tested on Google Chrome Canary and Google Chrome Beta. In many cases, to access these new features, you must first enable them using the “Experimental” configuration flag.

To access these experimental flags, the user goes to chrome: // flags in the address bar.This includes all hidden Chrome features that you can enable[実験]The page opens.

Google Chrome Experiments page

However,[実験]The page contains many options for internal testing performed by the Chrome development team, rather than features for users.

This can be confusing to find new user features that Google is actively developing.

Chrome Labs makes it easy to find new features

To make it easier for Google Chrome users to find new features that they want to test and provide feedback on, Google introduced a feature called “Chrome Labs” this week.

When enabled, Chrome Labs will display a small beaker () on the toolbar and click to display a menu of currently actively developed experiments or features.

What’s new in Google Chrome Labs

The hidden features that Chrome Labs is currently promoting are Browse List, Tab Scroll, and Tab Search.

Users can enable these features by clicking the Default button and changing it to Enabled. When you do this, Chrome will prompt you to restart your browser for the feature to take effect.

Alex Ainslie, head of design for Google Chrome, announced a new Chrome Labs feature on Twitter this week, saying it will be available on Google Canary and will soon be available on Chrome Dev and Beta.

An update for @googlechrome is under development and we would like to collect more feedback. If you’re using Canary today (and soon Dev and Beta), there’s a small beaker on the toolbar that makes it easy to try new things and share suggestions on how to evolve. Become. pic.twitter.com/doPLzJbnRW

— Alex Ainslie (@alexainslie) March 5, 2021

In our tests, this feature hasn’t been published on Google Chrome Canary yet, so it may be exposed to users.

If you want to try it out right away, type chrome: // flags # chrome-labs in the address bar and press Enter to enable the “Chrome Labs” feature on Chrome Canary and Chrome Beta.

Chrome lab flag on the experiment page

When Chrome Labs appears, take it[有効]Change to and restart your browser to activate the feature.







