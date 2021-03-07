How organizations use Living Systems to derive value from their IT investments





It’s been over a year since COVID-19 confused the world and encouraged countless technological innovations accordingly. Tele-up technology has been dialed up, the demand for cloud infrastructure has skyrocketed, and businesses and SMEs have become digitally converted or obsolete as well.

These technological breakthroughs have created opportunities for organizations to derive value from new innovations. However, it varies from company to company, and some companies have not extracted potential value.

Technology is everywhere, but it’s not worth it. Twelve months after the first pandemic blockade began, many organizations realized they weren’t getting the return on investment they expected. why?

According to a new Accenture study, even executives at large companies are deploying technology in their pockets or silos without effectively extending it across the enterprise to achieve full benefits.

But they’re doing better than digital lag. Leaders are doubling their investment in technology, innovating on a large scale, and deriving significantly more value from enterprise systems.

In fact, the gap between leaders (the top 10% of companies) and Lagard is widening, and leaders with large-scale innovations grow twice as fast as Lagard investing in silos.

And while delays suffer from a lack of digital investment, various companies are somehow experiencing gaps in achieving innovation. It’s the difference between the potential value and the realized value of a technology investment.

According to Accenture research, investing in technology does not always provide the business flexibility your organization needs. In fact, companies are investing more in technology, but the rewards are proportionally lower.

Therefore, there are significant issues related to corporate technology investment across all sectors. What is the solution? A completely different approach.

Living system

Living systems refer to the ever-evolving abilities and skills of a constantly changing world, so they are the so-called organizational-wide approach to leveraging new technologies and innovations to better achieve business outcomes.

A multiplier for innovation, this approach creates value by agilely moving a variety of means of change, including strategy, organization, technology, and talent. Its ability to increase efficiency and free capital allows organizations to spend more on innovation.

At the heart of the living system approach is a technology-driven growth strategy. To implement the strategy, the team needs to do the following:

Reorganize your organization so that technology is at the heart of all your business

Traditionally, IT department performance has been measured through service level agreements (SLAs), primarily based on speed of response and demand resolution. IT is effectively configured to provide IT, a service measured by ITSLA.

In short, SLAs are prioritized over more important events such as IT failures and produce watermelon effects. The outside is green (all SLAs are green, or “satisfied”), while the inside is red (business user dissatisfaction with the affected process). ..

Organizations can be improved by moving from horizontal to vertical. In a vertical structure, the team is self-sufficient and coordinated by the business process. This enables you to run systems that support your business and deliver new features at the speed your company needs.

Adopt new practices for agility and experimentation

Companies need to take steps to ensure that the cycle of innovation continues through modern engineering capabilities.

To achieve this, enterprises need to adopt a framework based on the need to quickly deliver minimal viable products (MVPs). One way to drive rapid development is through automation. This is especially important today as customer expectations and the pace of change increase.

With this approach, IT teams not only dramatically improve quality of service, but also reduce the cost of “light-on” IT operations. Connected applications use technologies such as super-automation and machine learning to provide a technological foundation for new types of business, partner, and customer interactions.

Create a flexible technology core for sustainable change

This approach provides a secure cloud architecture with resilience and adaptability to innovate, data-driven analytics, sustainability, and accelerate business value.

To do this, organizations need to evaluate existing enterprise architectures, decouple application portfolios, determine target objectives, and develop a roadmap for migrating legacy systems to the cloud.

This kind of cloud acceleration should be done with security in mind. An enhanced security approach enables organizations to improve real-time data quality and enhance business resiliency.

Empowering people to innovate with technology

In living systems, leaders believe in a “human and machine” approach. In this approach, humans and technology bring out the best in each other and improve the efficiency of the workforce.

New technological innovations and increased digital transformation have created new career models, skills and roles that have improved business outcomes.

For example, one of the core roles of Living Systems is a full-stack engineer who bridges the partition between infrastructure, applications, data, and the partition between business and IT. From development to support enabled by advanced automation and AI, these engineers have a complete picture and are an integral part of driving business value.

In today’s environment, workers should be able to quickly mobilize to new priorities. And it surrounds the process of changing talent procurement to accommodate this. Companies that abandon fixed thinking, rigorous processes, and culture represented by organizational silos and reward growth thinking, organizational agility, and customer centricity will succeed.

Click here for more information on Accenture’s living system approach.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos