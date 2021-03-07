New iPhone features warn you if you are stalking





Kenneth Polcali, Chief Market Strategist at Slatestone Wealth, describes today’s market and the stocks he considers to be bargains.

A new feature discovered in iOS 14.5 Beta warns when unknown items moving with Apple users are being tracked in the Find My app. The Find My Friends app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices.

According to iOS developer and Apple blogger Benjamin Mayo, this setting, known as Item Safety Alerts, seems to be an attempt to prevent AirTags from stalking.

“If someone secretly hides the tag in your belongings, your phone will notice it and warn you,” Mayo tweeted. “It makes sense because this setting is on by default, but the fact that it can be turned off can mean that false positive alerts are raised in some situations.”

Users who choose to turn off the setting will now be able to see their location by the owner of the unknown item and will not be notified when it turns out that the unknown item is moving with them. Warning is displayed.

Although not officially released yet, AirTags is rumored to be under development by Apple, at least since Mac Rumors released screenshots of potential projects in April 2019. According to reports, AirTags, codenamed “B389,” is a small keychain-sized device that can be attached to everyday items. The item was originally set to debut on iOS 13.

It has been reported that Apple users can put the tag in “lost mode” if they misplace the item with the AirTag attached. Then, if another “iPhone” user encounters the lost item, that user can view the contact information of the item’s owner and contact them by phone or text message.

According to Verge, AirTags will be comparable to Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag and Tile’s upcoming ultra-wideband trackers. Tile devices have been abused for stalking in the past. ABC 13 reported that a Houston woman was repeatedly stalked to her using a tile device in July 2018. In addition, the former Cosmetology Queen told ABC News in April 2016 that the stalker was able to hack her phone using a similar tile device.

This new feature comes when Apple plans to extend the Find My Friends app for use with third-party accessories.

An Apple spokeswoman did not immediately return FOX Business’s request for comment.

