Metal Gear: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Big Boss





Solid Snake is the only playable protagonist of the first three Metal Gear entries. In Metal Gear Solid 2, you first control him before Raiden takes charge. However, his father, Big Boss, is a playable character from Metal Gear Solid 3, Portable Ops, Peace Walker, and Ground Zero.

You’ll want to include the Phantom Pain, but the reason this is inaccurate is the story. Our point is that Big Boss turned out to be one of the most important characters in the franchise. Nevertheless, there are some important details about both folklore and character creation that many fans don’t know about.

10 Kojima wanted Kurt Russell to play him

David Hater plays the big boss in most games except Metal Gear Solid 4, Ground Zero, and Phantom Pain. I think it is logical for the same voice actor to act apart from his son’s and father’s generations. But if Kojima had his wishes, Kurt Russell would have played Naked Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3. Imagine a world where a legendary actor plays one of the most iconic faces of the game.

9 He is modeled after Sean Connery in Metal Gear 2.

Metal Gear 2 uses portraits of actors and historical figures on the faces of many characters. Solid Snake is modeled after Mel Gibson, for example. The team chose an interesting option for Big Boss. The original James Bond, Sean Connery, is the face of the Big Boss in the second mainline entry. All of these faces changed in subsequent re-releases. The game wasn’t released in the West until 2005 Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, so US gamers couldn’t see this version.

8 His eyepatch was once in the other eye

Losing eyes is a big disadvantage for soldiers. It impairs peripheral vision and depth perception. But he was still able to become a legend, so it barely interfered with Big Boss’ exemplary skills.

Curiously, the original MSX instruction manual art for the debut entry shows an eyepatch that covers the left eye instead of the right. You need to wonder if the artist made a mistake, originally lost his left eye, or if the image was somehow flipped in the process of putting the art into the manual.

7 He was a non-Canon game cyborg

Between the first two mainline games, a Western developer created a NES game called Snake’s Revenge. Without Hideo Kojima’s involvement, the game is clearly non-canon. That’s also good, as some wild things happen. Big Boss turns into a cyborg and more into a robot to fight snakes. To be fair, people who become cyborgs aren’t that wild idea for the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Almost every entry has some sort of cyborg ninja.

6 In America he was in a coma and in Japan he was infertile

In Metal Gear Solid, Liquid Snake says Big Boss was in a coma during the Les Enfants Ribles project. But the same line in Japan simply says he couldn’t give birth in a natural way. Given that he was in a coma from 1975 to 1984, it is doubtful that the former was a canon. Since the project was carried out in 1972, it is doubtful that he was also in a coma during this period.

5 You won’t fight him with the original Metal Gear

Big Boss is the final battle of the original Metal Gear since 1987. But it wasn’t the same Big Boss who once killed Naked Snake and his mentor, Boss. This is what the player controls in the Phantom Pain.

As detailed in The Phantom Pain in 2015, MSF nurses have transformed into legends, and real big bosses have fought a shadow war with the Patriots. It’s good that Solid Snake doesn’t pick this up during the final conversation at Metal Gear Solid 4. It can definitely be a nuisance.

4 He never tells Solid Snake that he is his father

When fans return to the original two games with either the original hardware or re-release, they probably expect a big dramatic moment when Big Boss tells Snake the truth. But such moments don’t really happen. Big Boss kills them twice and does not reveal Snake’s pedigree. Only the 1998 PS1 Classic Metal Gear Solid reveals what Snake discovered at some point in the past. You can slide this retcon or inconsistency.

3 He had several different biographies over the years

Until Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the character remained quite a mystery. With the exception of his role in the first two games, there was little detail about his career. For this reason, several different sources reported have described different upbringing. According to the Metal Gear Solid strategy guide, he was born in Hawaii and had a Japanese-American background. The MSX instruction manual states that he worked for SAS.All the above details are considered non-regular

2 He is scared of bats and vampires

Soldiers like Big Boss are expected to be completely fearless. However, a radio conversation on Metal Gear Solid 3 reveals his two major phobias. Bats and vampires. He tells Paramedic that even mentioning either of these things gives him a nightmare. He will definitely encounter bats in the jungle, but he shouldn’t have to worry about encountering vampires. But he probably wasn’t on good terms with MGS2’s Vamp.

Born in 11935

The 2010 PSP game “Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker” revealed that he was 29 years old at the time of the 1964 Snake Eater. In other words, he was born in 1935 and will be 79 years old by the time he died of metal. Gear Solid 4 to be held in 2014. In the nine years between Ground Zeroes and Phantom Pain, and the fifteen years between Metal Gear 2 and Metal Gear Solid 4, the character spent almost one-third of his life in a coma.

