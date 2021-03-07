Technological innovation requires long-term thinking





Prime Minister Li Keqiang said in a government work report submitted to the National People’s Congress on Friday that basic research is the source of science and technology innovation. He vowed to further strengthen central government support for “sources of innovation” and reform talent and research evaluation systems to achieve breakthroughs in key areas.

According to Ministry of Science and Technology statistics, the country’s spending on R & D last year was about 2.4 trillion yuan ($ 369.4 billion), and over the past five years, the country’s input to basic research has accounted for more than 6% of the country’s spending. did. Overall input to R & D.

China currently outnumbers the world in the number of papers published in science and technology, but lags behind many developed countries in some major technologies and industries, especially chip manufacturing, aircraft engines and large-scale industrial software. I’m taking.

That is why at the Central Economic Working Conference held at the end of last year, central authorities promised to solve the technical problem of “grabbing the country.”

As Lee said, this involves long-term input to basic research and reforms to the project and talent evaluation system. It is not uncommon for researchers to be distracted by the many unnecessary and overly elaborate forms of the current system, why they publish as many papers as possible and apply for as many patents as possible in a short period of time. Are you particularly keen on it? Instead of spending years “sitting on a cold stool,” focus on basic research that may ultimately bring no discoveries or benefits.

Lee has been worried by emphasizing the urgency of reforming research-related institutions, rather than simply vowing to increase input to R & D. The fact that all research must have discoveries to prove the value of their work means that researchers will act as pioneers only if they are freed from the shackles of a rigorous performance evaluation system. It is a concept that must be discarded because it encourages us.

