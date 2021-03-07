How to create a secret area with a warp pipe in Animal Crossing





Warp Pipe is an exciting addition to Animal Crossing: New Horizon with Mario Update. Players can use these to create secret destinations.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ free Mario update has been released, allowing players to purchase large numbers of Mario-themed items, from anime decorations to costumes that transform into Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Princess Peach. This crossover aims to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. and has been well received by fans of Animal Crossing New Horizons. Most Mario furniture items in the set are purely cosmetic and allow players to emulate the look and feel of the Mushroom Kingdom, but do not provide any associated gameplay features. However, the most exciting item added in the update was the warp pipe. This is to add new game-changing features to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island. Like the Super Mario franchise warp pipes, these pipes are connected to each other, allowing players to fast travel through island homes.

There is no limit that prohibits players from adding as many warp pipes to the island as they like. These will be permanently added to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons world. Warp pipes open up many new opportunities for building secret areas on both indoor and outdoor islands, accessible only through the pipe system. Players can even create the illusion that pipes connect underground. Animal Crossing: Here’s how to use a warp pipe in New Horizons to create a secret hidden area.

Use Warp Pipes to Create Hidden Outdoor Hangouts in Animal Crossing: New Horizon

Warp pipes can take players anywhere and create secret island locations that can only be accessed through the pipe. Using terraforming technology, some players have created remote miniature islands that are unreachable even with arched poles. Placing the warp pipes elsewhere on the mainland makes this remote island a private hangout for players and their friends to visit.

Animal Crossing: While terraforming in New Horizons, you can use a ladder to build cliffs that are too high to reach. Warppipes can reach these cliffs, allowing players to build here where they couldn’t before. With some furniture, players can create cozy hangouts, observation decks, or other locations on previously unreachable cliffs. They need to place one pipe at the highest point of the cliff and the other on the mainland. Hiding and camouflaging warp pipes on cliffs and mainland can make this area even more private and luxurious.

Use Warp Pipes to Create Basements Hidden in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Warppipes are technically not underground, but players can create the illusion of a secret underground location that can only be accessed through the warppipe, in their own room or in a house with a different profile on the island. It can be created by arranging it. When the player blocks the entrance to the room, the warp pipe is the only way to get in and out.

Players can use many of the new decorative Mario items to recreate the coins and power-up areas hidden from Super Mario Bros. games here. This gives the illusion of being underground. You can also recreate dungeons from other favorite games, build your own dance club and Speakeasy, create mazes to challenge and reward your friends. Animal Crossing: New Horizons homes have limited space, so it’s convenient to create a second or third profile to build a new home.

Warp pipes can be placed both indoors and outdoors, but keep in mind that if you have more than two, the destination pipes will be randomized. Arriving at random locations on the island is fun, but players looking to create a secret area that can be reached at any time should consider placing two pipes on the island at any time for constant access. Is recommended. spot.

Animal Crossing: A new horizon is now available on Nintendo Switch.

