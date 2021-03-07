Google billionaire Eric Schmidt warns of a “national emergency” when China overtakes the United States with AI technology





Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt urged lawmakers on Sunday to increase funding for research and development in the field of artificial intelligence to prevent China from becoming the largest player in global AI market development. Consists of a national emergency.

Eric Schmidt speaks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) … [+] Meeting in Washington DC.

65-year-old Schmidt spoke with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday, and given the Chinese government’s progress on plans for 2017 to lead the global market for AI by 2030, the United States will “significantly” lead AI over the next decade. He said he could lose “early”. ..

Schmidt is a former Google CEO and current chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, and Schmidt is also behind China in laminated modeling, 3D, manufacturing, robotics, facial recognition technology, and supercomputers in the United States. It is pointed out that it is taking. Security front.

“The government is not ready for this new technology,” Schmidt said on Sunday, using AI to generate and disseminate harmful information poses a “threat to democracy” and ultimately. Said it could be used as a weapon of war.

To make the United States competitive, Schmidt will increase the national budget for AI R & D from $ 1.5 billion this year to $ 2 billion in 2022 and double each year to reach $ 32 billion in 2026. Is proposing.

Schmidt also said public-private partnerships need to be encouraged to develop AI applications across government agencies, including the Department of Energy. You can use this technology to monitor your infrastructure, detect problems, warn of increased energy loads before bad weather, and recommend other solutions. Defense from cyber attacks.

Schmidt said increasing AI spending could drive private investment in space and modernize government infrastructure to save taxpayers money in the long run, with the industry 50 in the next 20 years. Estimated to be worth trillions of dollars.

“Unless we take action on the focus on federal AI and international security, we believe this is a state of emergency and a threat to the state,” Schmidt told Zakaria on Sunday. Told. “For example, if these technologies are built in China, they don’t necessarily comply with privacy rules and ethics. You need to be careful to win this battle.”

With the next financial bailout reaching President Joe Biden’s desk shortly this week, another recovery package is expected to put another $ 2 trillion into the economy this year. The details of the plan are quite lacking so far, but the president said he would modernize the country’s infrastructure with a focus on clean energy. He is also teasing a $ 300 billion investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G and broadband.

Other members of NSCAI include Oracle CEO Safra Catz and new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

$ 19.3 billion. According to Forbes, that’s how much Schmidt is worth.

