Bond yields rise, tech stocks fall: 5 price charts





Loudspeaker alert

Getty

The bond market warned the stock market last week. Treasury interest rates have finally reached a level that Wall Street tech equity buyers are paying attention to. Yields were slowly and steadily rising over weeks to weeks, as noted on the Forbes.com Probabilities blog last month.

A higher rate means you pay more when you rent. For example, if you want to buy stock but don’t want to spend all your money, you can borrow it. If I did this 6 months ago, it probably seemed fine. If you want to try again now, you may be thinking about the cost twice.

For clarity, the US Treasury 10-year chart shows a point-and-figure chart.

10-Year Treasury Yield Points and Chart Chart.

stockcharts.com

We can see that the Treasury yields for these decades reached their lowest levels in early 2020 and bottomed out. Basis points have risen this year, with most of the series going up and down. This will increase from .4% to 1.5% in the short term. Note that the yield has been met and is now just above the long-term downtrend line (red). Some point-and-figure analysts may call this an important area of ​​resistance.

The 10-year candlestick chart looks like this every week:

10-Year Treasury Yield Weekly Basis Point Chart.

stockcharts.com

Here’s how basis points are mapped weekly from late 2017 to the present. The worst came during the March 2020 market upheaval. By the end of the year, yields had increased significantly. The long-term red dotted downtrend line is broken in the November / December time frame. Since then, it’s getting higher and higher as analysts are wondering if 2% will be coming soon.

Benchmark iShares 20-Year Government Bond ETF Daily Chart:

iShares 20-Year Government Bond ETF Daily Price Chart.

stockcharts.com

This is basically an upside down version of the yield chart. Bonds sold out in late February and have recovered for the next few weeks. Now, this week, the 20-year Treasury ETF Benchmark is retesting years of low prices. Notice that the volume has increased significantly. Below the first cloud after October is getting longer.

Benchmark iShares 20-Year Government Bond ETF Weekly Chart:

iShares 20-Year Government Bond ETF Weekly Price Chart.

stockcharts.com

The bond ETF has actually returned to sold out in March 2020 and appears to be slightly below last week’s sales. Prices are below the first cloud and the Moving Average Convergent / Divergence Index (MACD) has not yet signaled a positive signal.

ARKK Innovation ETF Point and Figure Chart:

ARKK Innovation ETF Point and Figure Chart.

stockcharts.com

Rather than displaying the NASDAQ-100 to show the performance of tech stocks, it may be better to look at the hottest tech ETFs today, the so-called innovation funds. It’s probably the best expression of the hotstock universe, and last week’s sold-out shows how quickly dumping can be deployed.

ETFs have set a very good record lately, so there is still a long way to go before sales reach an uptrend. If Treasury yields continue to rise, can the fund reach that level?

I don’t have any of these investment positions. In any case, there are no recommendations. If you are an investor, you will want to dig deeper into each of these situations. You may lose money trading or investing in stocks or other commodities. Always do your own research and due diligence and seek expert advice from a licensed investment adviser.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos