Bravely Default 2: How to get a true ending





Bravely Default 2 is a long way to go. Especially if you decide to complete 100% including the true ending. As with the previous game, there are multiple ways to end the story, each with a small addition to the game’s plot each time. Of course, you can clear the game once and call it a day, but if you really want to see the standard end of the adventures of Seth and his friends, you’ll have to work a little harder. Below is all the information you need to know about how to do this, but keep in mind that the following text has a major spoiler, so a large spoiler warning is needed here.

How to unleash the true ending of the game

First, if you reach this part, it means that you have defeated the last boss of the game at least once. Adele’s sister, Edna, seeks to purify the world from itself by simply eradicating everything.

For this, she needs the power of the nexus at night. It’s powerful enough to help her reach her ultimate goal. As you would expect, you have a disability in her desires and eventually defeat her. However, the nexus is so strong that even if Edna’s body is beaten, someone will have to give up his life and make a sacrifice in order to use the power of the elemental crystals. Gloria is the one who already knew she needed to do this in the end to save everyone.

After some cutscenes, Gloria finally disappeared and her life was given for the benefit of everyone. When everyone mourns her, the game ends and perhaps the story of Bravely Default 2 is complete. This is when things start to get interesting. You can save the game, of course, but when you load the same save file, you’ll see a new cutscene with tips on what to do to avoid Gloria sacrificing herself. You’ll be in the same room just before the last boss, but this time you can choose to go back instead of going forward, triggering the beginning of the next chapter, Chapter 6.

Once Gloria is intact, start a quest to Mag Mell, the fairy village. Adele himself said he might have some additional knowledge about how to defeat the Nexus without sacrificing anyone, so I’ll do this. To shorten it, visit Wiswald Woods and follow the game and Adelle guidelines to find it.

Then unlock the last city, Bravely Default 2. This is Magmel mentioned above. Not only is it equipped with the best weapons you can buy in the game, but it also has some new side quests, another dungeon to explore, and is very pretty. The current fairy queen, Esmeralda, will guide you through your next steps and guide you through the final dungeon. After you reach the end of it, Esmeralda is there, waiting for you to help you in the final battle with the actual core of the nexus at night, not the ship Edna.

After your final victory over Nexus, a new cutscene unfolds, and now there is no doubt that this ominous being is too strong for you to actually beat it. Therefore, Esmeralda and the entire fairy community decided to lock this place in time to keep the nexus inside. As such, it won’t be defeated, but at least it will remain locked and can no longer do any harm. When everyone agreed and they ran hard, Adele decided to stay in the village with the rest of his relatives. Elvis hesitates to leave her behind and ends up in Gloria, but Adele leaves forever and is trapped in her house with the rest of the fairy and the nexus at night. It’s over, but another sad ending for our company.

Finally, we’ve reached the last part where things really get interesting. There is another ending that can be unlocked. This is a true complete ending. Reload the save file as before. Again, a particular new story event has sprung up and gives you a glimpse of Bravebearer Asterisk, Sir Sloan’s asterisk, which broke in half after the battle with The Night’s Nexus 50 years ago. You need to return to the Valley of Sighs to visit his tomb when a fateful battle with Adam took place. Next, the cutscene begins with Lord Sloan’s ghost explaining everything. In addition, there are flashbacks that give you more insight into the entire plot. Ultimately, you’ll be fighting Sir Sloan’s young self, proving your worth, and claiming that you already own the other half of the asterisk. It has always been in Sloan’s sword. You must meet the last one requirement using the full Bravebearer Asterisk. You must own all the other jobs in the game, including the two optional jobs. There is a complete guide for each. If you need help with the gambler’s asterisk, read this article. If you need guidance on ointment maker asterisks, here’s everything you need to know.

Completing the entire job list, here’s the hardest part of everything. I didn’t expect it at all, so it took me a while to understand. Simply put, it opens the save menu. That’s exactly where you’ve always manually saved your games. If you look at the bottom, you’ll see an ominous purple icon. Just click on it and the next story event will follow. You will get some hints that you need to visit the boat lady you first met when you started your adventure. Therefore, head to Halcyonia and talk to her. To avoid other spoilers, it’s a good idea to do everything yourself here. This is straightforward and you will face the true final form of The Night’s Nexus, the final boss of the game.

Defeating the Nexus finally reveals the true ending of the game and puts an end to this epic adventure. Of course, there’s still a lot you can do, such as tracking new trials of the game or completing all side quests if you haven’t done so already. B’n’D mini-games are separate sections, so as you can see, there’s still a lot more content to cover besides getting the Bravely Default 2 canon ending. , Everything is finally complete.

Bravely Default 2 is only available on Nintendo Switch.

Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos