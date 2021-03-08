On-the-Road Review: Ram 1500 TRX





In late fall 2014, the FCA Dodge Division immediately abandoned the gauntlet in the pony car war with the introduction of the supercharged Hellcat Challenger SRT and equipped it with marketing and performance monsters that have changed the sales trajectory of any product. Created in. The engine has been achieved too much.

Today, the Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8 is quickly known as the T-REX, with three Dodge Badge products, one Jeep (now), and now a brand new TRX on the Ram Pickup. .. Aiming head-on at the Ford F-Series Raptor’s high-performance, off-road-oriented pickup truck, the TRX jumps over and over the Raptor.

Like Ford’s 10-year success story, Raptor, the TRX has an unmistakable stance. Eight inches wider than the traditional Ram1500, the TRX’s engraved profile hides major changes to the frame and chassis below. In addition to a huge hood scoop with integrated LED lamps, a huge heat escape vent on the hood and fenders improves the breathing of the Hellcat engine, and a huge dual exhaust pipe with a diameter of 5 inches is a trademark gatural. Produces howling.

For trucks designed for high-speed off-road and accelerated processing, Ram engineers have rebuilt the lower frame to provide a stiffer and stronger foundation for a 6,800-pound truck that can literally fly and land without braking. created. While the front suspension remains independent, the Dana 60 solid rear axle holds coil springs and features a sophisticated multi-link setup that controls rebound rate, axle hops and squats during acceleration. 18-inch beadlock wheels with heavy-duty Bilstein gas shocks, oversized oil reservoirs at each corner, and Goodyear Wrangler territory AT off-road tires over 12 inches wide complete the ride design with excellent on-road compliance. Suspension runs off-road.

The existing Ram series is the best riding full size pickup. TRX makes little sacrifice in its calmness in this brutal version. The chassis skillfully handles winter devastated country roads and frost heaving, and descends highways with equal elegance and surprise. The steering feel, turn-in and throttle tip-in have nailed all the dynamics that enthusiastic drivers want to be perfect on-road and off-road.

And you nail the go-pedal, and your perception of the previously thought fast pickups is thrown away like a dirty diaper. With a full-time four-wheel drive and all Hellcat 702hp on the pavement, the TRX bounces forward and screams at a speed that allows it to stand in a blink of an eye. The 8-speed automatic snap-off red line shifts as follows: The original Hellcat Challenger. The Ram TRX is the most powerful and fastest production pickup truck ever, until Ford reorganized and launched the latest supercharged Raptor V-8 anyway. Like the Mustang vs. Camaro vs. Challenger, the Raptor vs. T-REX promises great for both enthusiasts and car makers.

This is because the TRX costs twice as much as a regular Ram crew cab. Base TRX, crew cab only, starting at $ 71,690, includes Class IV traction setup (8,100 lbs rated), 33 gallon gas tank (10-14 mpg EPA rated with regular gas), and many internal features Buyer I think it’s very attractive in Lamb. Start checking out luxury amenities such as heads-up displays, rear-view digital cameras / mirrors, carbon fiber appearance groups, and TRX Level 2 packages (all for $ 7,920 alone), and the Flame Red TRX shown will be offered for $ 87,170. ..

Full size spare tires are under the bed. In addition, you can choose a carrier bracket mounted on the bed and have two spare tires / wheels. Ram also offers a new trailer reverse system, and the digital dash includes launch control.

Some buyers lament that there isn’t a rear-wheel drive-only setting that obviously improves fuel economy, but seriously, full-time four-wheel drive maximizes acceleration, so you’re still completely entertained. Probably. And despite TRX’s excellent off-road capabilities, this ram looks like any other ram pickup and spends most of its time on the road. Besides, no one bought this truck and wasn’t worried about gas bills.

The bark of supercharged gear is never old, the evil performance is addictive, and the richness of the sophisticated cabin is superior to all pickup rivals. Multiple drive modes, a good laptop-sized U-Connect screen, and numerous electronic safety aids need to meet the demands of any driving need.

Rockrail nerf bars provide some entry assistance (very narrow), soft-top tonneau covers must be stiff at this price, and mature restraints need to be practiced to maintain the license.

Raptor has owned this niche market for 10 years. Ram TRX just killed the master.

Next week: Toyota Tundra SR5 Crew Max

Tim Plouff has been reviewing cars weekly on The Ellsworth American page for almost 20 years.

