



Google soared as Covid soared

Approaching the steering of the world’s largest tech company presents a unique set of challenges, writes Suchit Leesa-Nguansuk.

Jackie Wang was appointed as the first female country director of Google Thailand in September 2019 and was promoted from industry leader.

Wang joined the Google Thailand sales team and was transferred from the McCann World Group in 2014.

She has also worked at Google in the United States as a brand manager for products such as Nest Thermostat and Nest Cam.

Under her leadership in Google Thailand, the use of Google services in Thailand surged, especially during the pandemic.

Total YouTube playing time in Thailand increased by 20% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, but as of June 2020, there were more than 450 YouTube channels and 1 million subscribers. Beyond people.

She was in command of Google Thailand when Thailand and the world faced a pandemic challenge.

“Since the virus first began to spread, the focus at Google has been to ensure that people have the information and tools they need,” she said.

Google Thailand is responsible for helping Thailand with both long-term, continuous short-term response to the virus, focusing on three priorities for sustainable recovery. Support education and learning. Contribute to business continuity and economic recovery.

She said Google will work closely with governments, businesses, health, education sectors, nonprofits and community organizations to help people get help when they need it most and start rebuilding at the right time. I said.

“We want to build on the strong and established partnerships and programs we already need to support Thailand’s progress, while addressing the urgent challenges we are facing today,” said Wang. Said.

It is important that people have access to reliable health information online. That way, you can make the right decisions to protect yourself and those around you from the pandemic.

“We featured the latest updates and health advice from international health authorities and promoted hygiene awareness campaigns like’Do the Five’,” Wang said. “YouTube shows reliable sources in search results and displays an information panel along with YouTube related videos.”

She said efforts have been made to curb false information that spreads to Google, YouTube, or other apps through the Play Store.

She said Google can link users to the most important and relevant updates across the platform, such as organizing search results and flagging SOS alerts, to ensure sharing the most accurate information.

The Princess also pioneered Google Thailand in the Saphan Digital program to provide Thai companies, NGOs and individuals with digital know-how to maximize business and employment opportunities through partnerships with the Department of Commerce and industry associations. I guided you.

Meanwhile, Google supports small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We recently announced a US $ 800 million commitment to help small businesses with funding, advertising credits and grants to cover the cost of the virus. This support is also available in Thailand. “I will,” said Wang.

Google said it will expand its program to train small businesses in digital skills, provide cloud-based tools, and enable employees to work remotely.

