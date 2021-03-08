AirAsia launches drone delivery service in partnership with MaGIC





HARIZAH KAMEL / Pic By RAZAK GHAZALI

AirAsia Digital’s logistics venture TELEPORT Commerce Malaysia Sdn Bhd has partnered with the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Center (MaGIC) to launch the Urban Drone Delivery Sandbox to develop the long-term viability of urban drone delivery services.

The pilot project aims to use automated drones to deliver goods from the AirAsia Group Bhds e-commerce platform, including the AirAsia Shop.

In a recent statement, the company said the project will take place for six months at the third National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) test site in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, Minister of Science and Technology Innovation, said Malaysia is ready to be at the forefront of the drone technology industry, which is expected to generate US $ 127 billion (RM17 billion) by 2025. It was.

The global market size inherent in drone parcel delivery is expected to reach US $ 642.4 million in 2019 and US $ 7.388 billion in 2027.

He said that drone delivery of goods can be expanded and expanded beyond e-commerce. For example, delivering essentials or medical supplies to rural areas, remote areas, or areas affected by natural disasters.

The NTIS invites other drone technology startups to scale up by connecting with regulators, telecommunications companies, and other ecosystem players.

Our role is to develop a more vibrant drone technology ecosystem, which can be facilitated by government intervention, he said in a statement.

Dr. Tony Fernandez, CEO of AirAsia Group, said AirAsia is an innovative logistic solution in partnership with MaGIC to accelerate the pace of delivery in urban areas and ultimately improve efficiency. He said he was excited to seek delivery of the drone.

In addition, drone delivery allows you to meet growing demand for e-commerce and stay agile in the face of changing economic conditions.

Most importantly, this innovation will enable Malaysians to create new high-tech employment opportunities. The ability to pivot is part of our culture, and while some lose their jobs in the aviation industry, it offers a second opportunity to build a new career with us through e-commerce.

He added that AirAsia is tackling new and innovative challenges and is ready to take advantage of the wave of IR 4.0.

The Urban Drone Delivery Sandbox is currently in testing with two local drone operators, VStream Revolution SdnBhd and Meraque Services SdnBhd.

The first phase of the Cyberjaya project evaluates the drone operator’s capabilities, experience, approval process, deployment readiness, and service expansion.

This service will be deployed after a successful trial phase and may extend beyond the sandbox environment.

As a national solution coordination and promotion center, NTIS provides key steps by eliminating all or selected processes and / or regulatory requirements for innovative solutions from R & D to commercial readiness. Accelerate development.

NTIS works closely with Malaysia’s only technical regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), to meet the requirements and regulations set by CAAM for the safety and security of unmanned aviation services in urban environments. I’m sure that. This is to maintain public safety as a top priority while facilitating technological advances.

