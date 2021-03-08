Samsung devices are getting a new user interface and Pixel phones are getting new features





March 7, 2021

Samsung is distributing a new user interface for tablets and mobile phones, but Google Pixel smartphones have a “drop feature” with important features.

Samsung, Google and OnePlus devices look forward to significant updates with new user interfaces, features, or security patches. (Source: netzwelt)

Today, many Android smartphones and tablets are receiving important updates. Samsung distributes a new user interface, OnePlus, a new operating system, and Google distributes a “Feature Drop” quarterly. We summarize the information in a weekly review.

Manufacturer SamsungAndOnePlus And Google You are currently distributing new Android updates for various phones and tablets.

Samsung

Korean company Samsung Rolls One UI 3.1 for Galaxy S10 series Outside. This update is currently only available for the Galaxy S10 + in Switzerland, and the program should reach more countries in the coming days and weeks.

You will also receive a file called Galaxy Tab S6, One UI 3.1. In the original schedule, updates will not be displayed until May. The LTE version program for the device is available in Germany.

Google

Google rolls back its quarterly updates for “feature drops”. Pixel smartphone users are looking forward to a total of five new features. You can choose to take a picture underwater or measure your breathing and heart rate with your mobile phone.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 bring updates. Another welcome innovation. From now on, you don’t need to disable your SIM card to be able to browse 5G networks using dual SIM.

In addition to Google, we released the latest security patch in the March update Outside. This eliminates over 40 vulnerabilities. US companies rate eight as “high” and the remaining weaknesses as “medium.”

OnePlus

The Chinese company OnePlus distributes Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 for OnePlus Nord phones.

The update has many new features. For example, you can adjust the ambient view, get quick settings shortcuts in dark mode, and weekly view stories with last week’s photos in the gallery.

