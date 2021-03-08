The Blockchain Nation Switzerland Initiative was launched with the support of Innosuisse and the Swiss Innovation Agency.





Swiss Blockchain Federation has introduced an NTN Innovation Booster called the Blockchain Nation Switzerland Program. This is a four-year initiative jointly funded by the Swiss Innovation Agency and Innoisse.

The Blockchain Nation Initiative focuses on facilitating and supporting businesses related to blockchain or blockchain technology (DLT). This program works systematically and sustainably to help local entities adopt blockchain-powered solutions.

Blockchain Nation should offer the opportunity to launch a startup, which may create many new jobs as well.

One of the main goals of this initiative is to connect large and blockchain companies with start-ups and research teams to develop prototypes and innovative business models.

Heinz Tonler, chairman of the Swiss Blockchain Federation and government councilor of Canton of Zug, said:

As a pioneer in blockchain technology, we are responsible for embracing a wide range of diversity standards. The Swiss Blockchain Federation is already looking forward to considering many talented women and men project proposals from all regions of Switzerland.

The Swiss Blockchain Federation will work with five consortium partners from the blockchain or DLT sector and academia to launch the program.

The Blockchain Nation consortium partners are:

The Lucerne School of Computer Science and Information Technology at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) claims to be the first university of applied sciences in Switzerland. The new Zug-Rotkreuz campus has approximately 900 bachelor’s and master’s degree students and 1,200 participants in a variety of educational programs that benefit from a variety of services and programs.

The Information Systems and Networking Institute of the Southern Swiss University of Applied Sciences and Arts (SUPSI) conducts educational and applied research activities in the field of information and communication technology. An ICT laboratory with expertise in applied computer science, data, and network science.

CV VC AG is an early stage VC investor with a particular focus on startups leveraging blockchain technology. In addition to investing in venture capital, the company operates its own incubator and ecosystem business under the CV Labs brand, which includes coworking spaces, advisory services and events.

CV Labs offers two major services to start-ups and new business owners. CVLabs incubator and CVLabs coworking space.

Trust Square AG provides a space for innovative ideas to thrive. With disruptive technology as one of its focus areas, Trust Square connects entrepreneurs, early-stage ventures, businesses, investors and scholars to work towards their goals through an open, versatile and diverse business development environment. I am aiming.

In 2019, Trust Square reportedly hosted Switzerland’s largest blockchain hackathon (# SBHACK19).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos